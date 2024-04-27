Matt Goncalves calls being drafted to the Colts a 'dream came true'

When Pitt offensive tackle Matt Goncalves got the call that he was going to be an Indianapolis Colt, it was confirmation of a connection he'd felt he built with the team during the pre-draft process.
"This morning I kind of envisioned me wearing a Colts' hat and my dreams came true," Goncalves said. "I've had a lot of conversation with the offensive line coach [Tony Sparano Jr.] and how much he loves my game and how much he thinks I could fit in with the Indianapolis Colts. Just those conversations alone kind of gave me confidence in what teams I can go to."
Goncalves' hunch was right because the Colts did in fact, draft him in the third round with the No. 79 pick.
To take Goncalves, the Colts traded up with the Arizona Cardinals. In exchange for the No. 79 pick, they sent a third round (No. 82 overall) and a sixth round pick (No. 191 overall) to the Cardinals.
The Colts having enough belief in Goncalves that they were willing to move up to get him is not lost on the rookie.
"The fact that they can trade up to go get me, it meant absolutely the world to me," Goncalves said. "I'm very happy with where I ended up and the trades that got me up to there. I'm gonna take every advantage of it. They won't regret this pick."
The Colts added to their offensive line on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Pitt tackle Matt Goncalves with the No. 79 overall pick on Friday night.
Goncalves spent his entire college career at Pitt where he primarily played offensive tackle. He spent 697 snaps at left tackle and 973 at right tackle.
In 2022, he started all 13 games (eight at right tackle and five at left tackle) and earned third team All-ACC honors. Unfortunately, he was unable to follow up on that performance because a foot injury cut his 2023 season short after just three games.
Luckily, he was able to participate in Pitt's Pro Day to show scouts what he was able to do.
When speaking with the media on Friday, he told them that he felt like he was back to 100 percent and could be a versatile piece of the Colts' offensive line.
"Jumping from right side to left side or to inside at guard - wherever the team needs me to play, I think I could fill a crucial role for them," Goncalves said.
The Colts are bringing back their entire starting offensive line from 2023 that only allowed 17 sacks (per Pro Football Focus).