Matt Goncalves calls being drafted to the Colts a 'dream came true'

When Pitt offensive tackle Matt Goncalves got the call that he was going to be an Indianapolis Colt, it was confirmation of a connection he'd felt he built with the team during the pre-draft process.

"This morning I kind of envisioned me wearing a Colts' hat and my dreams came true," Goncalves said. "I've had a lot of conversation with the offensive line coach [Tony Sparano Jr.] and how much he loves my game and how much he thinks I could fit in with the Indianapolis Colts. Just those conversations alone kind of gave me confidence in what teams I can go to."

Goncalves' hunch was right because the Colts did in fact, draft him in the third round with the No. 79 pick.

To take Goncalves, the Colts traded up with the Arizona Cardinals. In exchange for the No. 79 pick, they sent a third round (No. 82 overall) and a sixth round pick (No. 191 overall) to the Cardinals.

The Colts having enough belief in Goncalves that they were willing to move up to get him is not lost on the rookie.