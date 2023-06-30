Colts position reset: Special teams

The Colts look set at kicker, punter and long snapper, but some of the fiercest camp battles will take place among players on the roster bubble competing to earn a role on coverage and return special teams units. The Colts return a handful of core special teamers from 2022 (like linebacker Grant Stuard and cornerback Tony Brown), and have a new special teams coach in Brian Mason to evaluate the talent at his disposal in Westfield.