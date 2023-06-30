Colts position reset: Special teams

On the roster
- No. 3 K Lucas Havrisik (second season with Colts)
- No. 7 K Matt Gay (first season with Colts, fifth season in NFL)
- No. 8 P Rigoberto Sanchez (seventh season with Colts)
- No. 46 LS Luke Rhodes (eighth season with Colts)
Where things stand
The Colts signed Matt Gay in free agency to lock down the team's placekicking spot, bringing in one of the league's most accurate kickers with clutch, big-game experience from his time with the Los Angeles Rams. Rigoberto Sanchez is tracking to return for training camp after sustaining a season-ending Achilles injury last August.
Training camp sneak peek
The Colts look set at kicker, punter and long snapper, but some of the fiercest camp battles will take place among players on the roster bubble competing to earn a role on coverage and return special teams units. The Colts return a handful of core special teamers from 2022 (like linebacker Grant Stuard and cornerback Tony Brown), and have a new special teams coach in Brian Mason to evaluate the talent at his disposal in Westfield.