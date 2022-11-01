Colts Relieve Marcus Brady Of His Duties As Offensive Coordinator

The Colts on Tuesday announced they've relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator.
"This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," head coach Frank Reich said in a statement. "I appreciate Marcus's commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward."
Brady joined the Colts coaching staff in 2018 as assistant quarterbacks coach, and also served as quarterbacks coach from 2019-2020 before taking over as offensive coordinator in 2021.