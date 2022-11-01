Colts Relieve Marcus Brady Of His Duties As Offensive Coordinator

Brady has served as the Colts’ offensive coordinator since 2021. 

Nov 01, 2022 at 10:24 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

brady_1920x1080

The Colts on Tuesday announced they've relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator.

"This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," head coach Frank Reich said in a statement. "I appreciate Marcus's commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward."

Brady joined the Colts coaching staff in 2018 as assistant quarterbacks coach, and also served as quarterbacks coach from 2019-2020 before taking over as offensive coordinator in 2021.

Related Content

news

Colts Place Tyquan Lewis On Injured Reserve; Versatile Defensive Lineman To Undergo Season-Ending Knee Procedure

Lewis sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Colts' 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

news

Stephon Gilmore On Big Throw To Terry McLaurin: 'I've Got To Make That Play'

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore had his hands all over a crucial scramble-drill throw late in Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Unfortunately, Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin was able to hold on just a tad longer, setting up a game-winning score and a disappointing Colts' loss.

news

Shaquille Leonard Earns Takeaway In Return, But 'Disappointed' In Final Outcome

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard had one of his patented well-timed takeaways Sunday against the Washington Commanders, but after missing three games due to injury, his return was spoiled by a 17-16 loss in the final minute.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Take On The Commanders In Week 8 Action

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) play host to the Washington Commanders (3-4) in today's Week 8 battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

Tarik Glenn 'Grateful' As He's Formally Inducted Into Colts' Ring Of Honor

Tarik Glenn, who spent his entire 10-year career as a standout tackle for the Indianapolis Colts from 1997-2006, on Sunday was formally inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor at halftime of the team's game against the Washington Commanders.

news

Tarik Glenn On What He Appreciates About Colts, City Of Indianapolis Before Ring Of Honor Enshrinement

Glenn will be enshrined in the Colts Ring of Honor at halftime of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

news

Matt Ryan 'Disappointed,' But Turns Attention To 'Any Way I Can Help' Colts, Sam Ehlinger

The Colts quarterback spoke with the media at his locker on Wednesday, two days after Sam Ehlinger was elevated to being the team's starting quarterback.

news

Dwight Freeney, Jeff Saturday, Reggie Wayne Reflect On What Made Tarik Glenn Great: 'This Guy Was An Absolute Anchor'

Glenn, the stalwart left tackle who protected Peyton Manning's blind side for a decade, will be enshrined in the Colts Ring of Honor at halftime of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

news

Why Sam Ehlinger's Poise In Practice Stood Out To Colts Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley

Bradley has had a chance to learn about what makes Ehlinger tick while the second-year quarterback has run the Colts' scout team in practice this season.

news

Frank Reich Explains Colts' Starting Quarterback Change To Sam Ehlinger From Matt Ryan

Reich announced on Monday Ehlinger will be the Colts' starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 season.

news

Colts To Start Sam Ehlinger At Quarterback vs. Washington Commanders

Head coach Frank Reich made the announcement on Monday.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising