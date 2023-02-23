Colts Sign WR Malik Turner

The Colts made the roster move on Thursday. 

Feb 23, 2023 at 10:55 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent wide receiver Malik Turner.

Turner, 6-2, 202 pounds, has played in 44 career games (three starts) in his time with the Houston Texans (2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022), San Francisco 49ers (2022), Dallas Cowboys (2020-21), Green Bay Packers (2020) and Seattle Seahawks (2018-19). He has compiled 29 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns. Turner has also appeared in two postseason contests (one start) and has caught one pass for six yards.

