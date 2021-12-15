Colts Activate LB Malik Jefferson To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Sign S Will Redmond To Practice Squad

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today activated linebacker Malik Jefferson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed safety Will Redmond to the practice squad.

Jefferson, 6-2, 235 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 1. He participated in the team's 2021 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with Indianapolis as a free agent on May 5, 2021. Jefferson has played in 34 career games in his time with the Tennessee Titans (2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2019-20), Cleveland Browns (2019) and Cincinnati Bengals (2018) and has compiled three tackles (one solo) and 13 special teams stops. He was originally selected by the Bengals in the third round (78th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.