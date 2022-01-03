Colts Activate Malik Jefferson From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Restore James Morgan, Eli Wolf To Practice Squad, Release Kyle Nelson From Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today activated linebacker Malik Jefferson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and restored quarterback James Morgan and tight end Eli Wolf to the practice squad from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list. The team also released long snapper Kyle Nelson from the practice squad.
