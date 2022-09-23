Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

Sep 23, 2022 at 12:17 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
pick-six-19x9

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the launch of a new free-to-play "Pick Six" predictor game presented by Caesars Sportsbook and available to fans in the U.S. through the official Colts' Mobile App and at PickSix.Colts.com.

The game was built in partnership with Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI), a data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media.

"Pick Six" will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

What's more, official odds from Caesars Sportsbook will be embedded into select questions, helping to create a highly engaging fan experience throughout the upcoming NFL season.

"Our 'Pick Six' game is a compelling element to engage with fans in fun and unique ways," said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. "The team at Genius Sports has provided us with an enhanced game that further integrates our partner, Caesars Sportsbook, while giving fans an interactive experience that tests their Colts knowledge throughout the season."

Genius Sports is the NFL's exclusive distributor of real-time and official play-by-play statistics, NGS data and official sports betting data feed. As a leading provider of data-driven fantasy, trivia and pick 'em games, Genius Sports is also the trusted free-to-play partner of the NFL, NBA, MLB and FIFA.

"We're thrilled to strike our latest NFL team deal with the Indianapolis Colts, helping to create more immersive and interactive fan experiences within their official app," said Josh Linforth, MD of Media & Engagement at Genius Sports. "By building solutions that bring together our partners at the Colts and Caesars Sportsbook, this deal is a further case study of how Genius is driving the convergence of sports, betting and media for the benefit of our partners."

