Colts Claim T Luke Tenuta Off Waivers From Buffalo Bills, Release CB Tony Brown

The Colts on Wednesday claimed tackle Luke Tenuta off waivers from the Buffalo Bills and released cornerback Tony Brown.

Tenuta was a sixth-round pick of the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 209 overall). The 6-foot-8, 319 pound Tenuta appeared in 34 games (26 starts) in college at Virginia Tech, with his starting experience coming at both left tackle and right tackle.

During the 2022 preseason, Tenuta played the most snaps (152) of any rookie offensive lineman. He split time at left tackle (29 snaps) and right tackle (123 snaps) for the Bills.

Tenuta played for the East team in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl; Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady served as the head coach of the West team, while Colts tight ends coach Klayton Adams was the West's offensive coordinator.

Tenuta is the son of longtime college football coach Jon Tenuta.