Colts Claim T Luke Tenuta Off Waivers From Buffalo Bills, Release CB Tony Brown

Tenuta was a sixth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Aug 31, 2022 at 01:49 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

1920x1080

The Colts on Wednesday claimed tackle Luke Tenuta off waivers from the Buffalo Bills and released cornerback Tony Brown.

Tenuta was a sixth-round pick of the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 209 overall). The 6-foot-8, 319 pound Tenuta appeared in 34 games (26 starts) in college at Virginia Tech, with his starting experience coming at both left tackle and right tackle.

During the 2022 preseason, Tenuta played the most snaps (152) of any rookie offensive lineman. He split time at left tackle (29 snaps) and right tackle (123 snaps) for the Bills.

Tenuta played for the East team in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl; Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady served as the head coach of the West team, while Colts tight ends coach Klayton Adams was the West's offensive coordinator.

Tenuta is the son of longtime college football coach Jon Tenuta.

The Colts now have nine players in their offensive line room: C Wesley French, G/T Will Fries, C Ryan Kelly, G Quenton Nelson, G Danny Pinter, T Matt Pryor, T Bernhard Raimann, T Braden Smith and Tenuta.

Related Content

news

Colts Sign T Dennis Kelly, Place S Trevor Denbow On Injured Reserve, Sign CB Tony Brown To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday.

news

Colts Sign 13 Players To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday.

news

Colts Announce Initial 53-Man Roster For 2022 Season

Here's how the roster breaks down.

news

Colts Announce Final 2022 Roster Cuts

The Colts made 28 roster moves to reach the NFL's mandated 53-man roster limit on Tuesday.

news

Colts Acquire LB Grant Stuard In Trade With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stuard was the No. 259 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and played in all 17 regular season games and two playoff games for the Buccaneers as a rookie.

news

Colts Sign P Matt Haack, Waive K Jake Verity

Haack has punted for the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in his five-year career.

news

Colts Waive C Alex Mollette, RB CJ Verdell

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Colts Waive WR D.J. Montgomery, DT Caeveon Patton

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday.

news

Colts Place Tight End Drew Ogletree On Injured Reserve

Ogletree, the sixth-round pick was in the midst of an impressive training camp, suffered a knee injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Detroit Lions.

news

Colts Release WR Isaiah Ford, Waive T Brandon Kemp, CB Alexander Myres, WR Michael Young Jr. In First Roster Cuts Of Training Camp

The Colts' active roster is now at 86 players.

news

Colts Remove WR Mike Strachan From Physically Unable to Perform List

Strachan was a seventh-round pick of the Colts in 2021.

Super Hero Pack

Super Hero Pack

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead for just $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising