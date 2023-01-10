Colts Sign K Lucas Havrisik To Reserve/Future Contract

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed kicker Lucas Havrisik to a reserve/future contract.
Havrisik, 6-2, 188 pounds, spent time on the team's practice squad earlier this season. He previously participated in the Colts' 2022 Rookie Mini-Camp on a tryout basis. Collegiately, Havrisik played in 54 career games at Arizona (2017-21) and converted 34-of-53 field goals and 73 extra points for 175 points. He also handled kickoff duties and compiled 232 touchbacks. Havrisik earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention recognition in 2020 and 2021. His last name is pronounced HAVE-ruh-sick.