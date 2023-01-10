Colts Sign K Lucas Havrisik To Reserve/Future Contract

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.

Jan 10, 2023 at 03:54 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed kicker Lucas Havrisik to a reserve/future contract.

Havrisik, 6-2, 188 pounds, spent time on the team's practice squad earlier this season. He previously participated in the Colts' 2022 Rookie Mini-Camp on a tryout basis. Collegiately, Havrisik played in 54 career games at Arizona (2017-21) and converted 34-of-53 field goals and 73 extra points for 175 points. He also handled kickoff duties and compiled 232 touchbacks. Havrisik earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention recognition in 2020 and 2021. His last name is pronounced HAVE-ruh-sick.

Related Content

news

Colts Claim C Dakoda Shepley Off Waivers From Dallas Cowboys

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.

news

Colts Sign 12 To Reserve/Future Contracts, 2 To One-Year Contract Extensions

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday.

news

Colts Elevate WR Keke Coutee, S Trevor Denbow To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 18 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts made the roster moves on Saturday.

news

Colts Place CB Kenny Moore On Injured Reserve, Sign DE Rashod Berry From Jacksonville Jaguars' Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday.

news

Colts Sign RB Jake Funk To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Waive RB Jordan Wilkins, Sign S Sheldrick Redwine To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Colts Sign DE Kameron Cline To 53-Man Roster, Place DE Yannick Ngakoue On Injured Reserve, Elevate WR Keke Coutee, LB Segun Olubi To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Saturday.

news

Colts Sign WR Keke Coutee To Practice Squad, Release TE Dominique Dafney From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Thursday.

news

Colts Place CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. On Injured Reserve, Sign CB Darrell Baker Jr. To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Sign CB David Vereen To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday.

news

Colts Elevate LB Segun Olubi To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 16 Game vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Colts made the roster move on Monday.

news

Colts Place RB Jonathan Taylor On Injured Reserve, Waive DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, Sign RB Jordan Wilkins To 53-Man Roster, Sign LB Cameron McGrone From New England Patriots' Practice Squad

Taylor sustained an ankle injury in the Colts' Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

news

Colts Release DT Curtis Brooks From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Monday.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising