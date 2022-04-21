TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's 2022 Pre-Draft Press Conference Friday at Noon ET

Apr 21, 2022 at 01:56 PM
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard will hold his pre-draft press conference on Friday, April 22nd at Noon ET.

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app (available in the App Store and Google Play) and Colts Facebook page.

Following the live stream the full press conference will be available on-demand on Colts.com and the Colts mobile app.

