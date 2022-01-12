TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's End of Season Press Conference Thursday at Noon ET

Jan 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard will hold his end of the season press conference on Thursday, January 13th at Noon ET.

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app (available in the App Store and Google Play), Colts Facebook page and @Colts on Twitter.

Following the live stream the full press conference will be available on-demand on Colts.com and the Colts mobile app.

