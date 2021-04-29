Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Live Blog

The 2021 NFL Draft is underway. Keep it locked here for updates and analysis all weekend long. 

Apr 29, 2021 at 07:59 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

2021 COLTS DRAFT PREVIEW

Want to get caught up on everything Colts Draft-related heading into all this weekend's action? Click here for our comprehensive draft preview.

news

Kwity Paye: 'I Was Blessed To Be Picked By The Colts'

The undisputed feel-good story of the 2021 NFL Draft, Kwity Paye is now the newest member of the Indianapolis Colts, who selected the Michigan defensive end with their first-round (21st-overall) pick on Thursday night. What all does Paye bring to the table for the Indy defense?
news

Colts Draft 2021: Why Chris Ballard, Colts Drafted Kwity Paye With 21st Pick In NFL Draft

The Colts were thrilled with how the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft fell to them with the 21st overall pick on Thursday, and used that selection to snag Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye. 
news

Colts Select Defensive End Kwity Paye With 21st Pick In NFL Draft

The Colts added to their pass rush in using the 21st overall pick on Michigan's Kwity Paye. 
news

Experts' Choice: Who Will Colts Pick In 2021 NFL Draft?

The 2021 NFL Draft is finally here, with the first round kicking off tonight at 8 p.m. ET. We take one final look back at what a number of experts believe the Colts will do with the No. 21 overall pick. 
news

Draft Games Available Now In 'Colts Arcade'

Three NFL Draft focused games are a part of the new 'Colts Arcade' in the Colts Mobile App. Download for free from the App Store and Google Play.
news

2021 Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Preview

The 2021 NFL Draft officially kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, and the Colts hold the No. 21 overall selection as well as five other picks. Here's everything you need to know for the next three days. 
news

How To Watch, Stream And Listen To The 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft will be presented across ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network April 29-May 1. 
news

Colts Mailbag: All Your Questions About The 2021 NFL Draft, Answered

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about the upcoming NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m.
news

Colts Release Schedule For 2021 NFL Draft Fan Events

The Indianapolis Colts today released a schedule of events for the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, which will take place April 29–May 1 in Cleveland.
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Safety

With the NFL Draft starting Thursday, our position preview series looks at one final position group on defense: Safety. 
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 26

Who do draft experts have the Colts picking when the NFL Draft begins Thursday night? Check out the picks in the final edition of Mock Draft Monday before the 2021 NFL Draft. 
