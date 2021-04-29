Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Live Blog

2021 COLTS DRAFT PREVIEW
The undisputed feel-good story of the 2021 NFL Draft, Kwity Paye is now the newest member of the Indianapolis Colts, who selected the Michigan defensive end with their first-round (21st-overall) pick on Thursday night. What all does Paye bring to the table for the Indy defense?
The Colts were thrilled with how the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft fell to them with the 21st overall pick on Thursday, and used that selection to snag Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye.
The Colts added to their pass rush in using the 21st overall pick on Michigan's Kwity Paye.
The 2021 NFL Draft is finally here, with the first round kicking off tonight at 8 p.m. ET. We take one final look back at what a number of experts believe the Colts will do with the No. 21 overall pick.
The 2021 NFL Draft officially kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, and the Colts hold the No. 21 overall selection as well as five other picks. Here's everything you need to know for the next three days.
In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about the upcoming NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m.
With the NFL Draft starting Thursday, our position preview series looks at one final position group on defense: Safety.