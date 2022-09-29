Limited Colts vs. Titans Tickets Just Released!

The Colts have released additional tickets from the Tennessee Titans player and coach visiting team allotment. Get your seats for this Sunday's matchup now!
This Sunday: Colts x Marvel
The Colts welcome you to the Marvel Universe as the Avengers assemble for Super Hero entertainment throughout this Sunday's matchup!
- Marvel Giveaways – Be one of the first 50,000 fans through the gates to receive Volume 1 of the Indianapolis Colts Pigskin Pandemonium. Plus, 2,000 koozies featuring our Colts Heroes will be available in Touchdown Town.
- Marvel Character Appearances – Captain America, Thor, Iron Man and Spider-Man will make an appearance in Touchdown Town from 11-11:45 AM. Catch them in action during various points throughout the game.
- Marvel Pro Shop Collection– Add to your closet with an exclusive collection of Marvel Colts-themed shirts, hoodies, lanyards and more.
- Marvel Super Hero Sweepstakes – Pose like your favorite Hero and share it to Instagram or Twitter with #TENvsIND for your chance to win a specialty Marvel football.
- Colts Heroes Cut Outs – Visit the Loge level above the Lucas Oil Plaza for a special photo opportunity.
Learn more about the Colts x Marvel partnership here at Colts.com/Marvel