Limited Colts vs. Titans Tickets Just Released!

The Colts have released additional tickets from the Tennessee Titans player and coach visiting team allotment.

Sep 29, 2022 at 09:31 AM
lucas-oil-stadium-open-room-full-field
The Colts have released additional tickets from the Tennessee Titans player and coach visiting team allotment. Get your seats for this Sunday's matchup now!

This Sunday: Colts x Marvel

The Colts welcome you to the Marvel Universe as the Avengers assemble for Super Hero entertainment throughout this Sunday's matchup!

  • Marvel Giveaways – Be one of the first 50,000 fans through the gates to receive Volume 1 of the Indianapolis Colts Pigskin Pandemonium. Plus, 2,000 koozies featuring our Colts Heroes will be available in Touchdown Town.
  • Marvel Character Appearances – Captain America, Thor, Iron Man and Spider-Man will make an appearance in Touchdown Town from 11-11:45 AM. Catch them in action during various points throughout the game.
  • Marvel Pro Shop Collection– Add to your closet with an exclusive collection of Marvel Colts-themed shirts, hoodies, lanyards and more.
  • Marvel Super Hero Sweepstakes – Pose like your favorite Hero and share it to Instagram or Twitter with #TENvsIND for your chance to win a specialty Marvel football.
  • Colts Heroes Cut Outs – Visit the Loge level above the Lucas Oil Plaza for a special photo opportunity.

Learn more about the Colts x Marvel partnership here at Colts.com/Marvel

