Live Game Blog: Colts Lead Raiders 44-27 Late In Fourth Quarter

The Indianapolis Colts (8-4) are on the road once again today, taking on the Las Vegas Raiders (7-5) in today's crucial Week 14 matchup at Allegiant Stadium. Check back here for live, in-game updates highlights, stats and analysis.

Dec 13, 2020 at 07:02 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

Game Photos: Colts At Raiders

See all the action on the field at Allegiant Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.

LAS VEGAS — The Indianapolis Colts (8-4) are on the road once again today, taking on the Las Vegas Raiders (7-5) in today's crucial Week 14 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

Check back here for live, in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis.

LIVE GAME BLOG

HOW TO WATCH

Click here to find out all the ways you can watch, listen to and livestream today's Colts-Raiders matchup.

PREGAME

The following Colts players are inactive for today's Week 14 contest against the Raiders; click here to read more:

• DE Ben Banogu
• QB Jacob Eason
• WR DeMichael Harris
• T Will Holden
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• P Rigoberto Sanchez
• CB Tremon Smith

GAME PREVIEW

Click here for the storylines to follow, matchups to watch, notes, quotes, stats and more from today's Week 14 Colts-Raiders battle.

Colts fans can catch the re-air of today's Week 14 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders on WTTV4.2 this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET presented by POWERHOME SOLAR.

