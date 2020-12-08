How to Watch Colts @ Raiders

MATCHUP
The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Las Vegas for the first time to face the Raiders in Week 14. The game time is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 13, at Allegiant Stadium.
The contest will mark the 17th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Raiders leading the series at 9-7. Last season, the Raiders defeated the Colts in a Week 4 matchup in Indianapolis, 31-24.
WATCH ON TV
- TV coverage: CBS
- Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle
- Color Analyst: Charles Davis
- Sideline: Evan Washburn
- Game Re-Air: Colts fans can catch the re-air of this Sunday's game against Las Vegas on WTTV4.2 next Wednesday at 8pm presented by POWERHOME SOLAR.
WATCH ON MOBILE
A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market*:
- Colts Official App
- Colts.com mobile website (Safari browser ONLY)
- Yahoo! Sports mobile browser or app
*Please check your local TV listing to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).
NFL Game Pass: Colts fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular-season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. Colts fans in Europe can watch every 2020 regular-season game live. Sign up for a 7 day free trial.
LISTEN LIVE
Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5, 107.5 and 1070 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
- Pregame/Postgame Analyst: Bill Brooks
National Radio coverage: Sports USA
- Play-by-Play: Larry Kahn
- Color Analyst: Hank Bauer
Radio streaming information:
- Available to stream in the Indianapolis area on the Colts mobile app
- Listen to the live local call of every Colts game streaming nationally on Colts.com (Desktop only)
- NFL Game Pass: The live local call of every Colts game is also available with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a free trial.