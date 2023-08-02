Colts sign TE La'Michael Pettway

Pettway, 6-2, 223 pounds, most recently played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL and helped the team win the 2023 USFL Championship. He saw action in seven games (three starts) in 2023 and compiled eight receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Pettway also started two postseason contests and caught one pass for 13 yards. In 2022, he appeared in 10 games (four starts) with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL and totaled 24 receptions for 277 yards and two touchdowns. Pettway also spent time with the Aviators of The Spring League in 2021.