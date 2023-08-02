Roster Moves

Colts sign TE La'Michael Pettway

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday. 

Aug 01, 2023 at 08:20 PM
Colts Communications
Westfield, Ind._ – _The Indianapolis Colts today signed undrafted free agent tight end La'Michael Pettway.

Pettway, 6-2, 223 pounds, most recently played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL and helped the team win the 2023 USFL Championship. He saw action in seven games (three starts) in 2023 and compiled eight receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Pettway also started two postseason contests and caught one pass for 13 yards. In 2022, he appeared in 10 games (four starts) with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL and totaled 24 receptions for 277 yards and two touchdowns. Pettway also spent time with the Aviators of The Spring League in 2021.

Collegiately, Pettway played at Iowa State (2019) and Arkansas (2015-18). In 2019, he appeared in 13 games (10 starts) for the Cyclones and registered 55 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns en route to earning Honorable Mention All-Big 12 recognition. Pettway played in 31 games (eight starts) for the Razorbacks and compiled 37 receptions for 601 yards and five touchdowns.

