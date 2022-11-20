Colts Announce 7 Inactives For Week 11 Game vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts announced seven inactive players for Sunday's Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles:
- QB Nick Foles
- WR Mike Strachan
- S Trevor Denbow
- DE Kwity Paye
- T Matt Pryor
- TE Jelani Woods
- DT Chris Williams
Paye (ankle) and Woods (shoulder) were ruled out on Friday. Linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness), cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (illness), and tackle Braden Smith (back) were listed as questionable and will be active on Sunday.
The Colts on Saturday elevated defensive end Kameron Cline and tight end Nikola Kalinic to the active roster from the practice squad for today's game.