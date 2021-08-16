kNot Today Launches Parent Guide Aimed At Awareness, Prevention and Healing For Sexually Abused, Exploited and Trafficked Children

An additional part of releasing the guide is a survey released in tandem with it, which asks those who take it if they have experienced childhood sexual abuse, exploitation or trafficking, or know a close family member or friend who has. You can contribute to the survey by clicking here.

The goal of the survey, with which Kerauno is a partner, is to collect data to help kNot Today influence legislation aimed at better protecting children in Indiana.

And that's because, Linda explained, "Some of the legislation right now in Indiana is some of the worst as far as helping protect children."

How so?

"As it stands in this state," Linda said, "that if there is an interested adult, let's say, that wants to partake in sexual relations with a child, with a minor, and that child is quote-un-quote exploited or trafficked to a third party, whether it's trafficking ring, whether it's a parent, whether it's a dad, whether it's a cousin — whoever is setting them up.

"Right now that piece of legislation states that unless the third party is identified, that sexual buyer can not be convicted until they have both people."

House Bill 1200, a bipartisan bill in the Indiana state legislature, aims to close that loophole of sorts. But to better push that piece of legislation through, groups like kNot Today need more data.

"It's absolute insanity," Linda said. "… People need to be aware of what's happening. We need to protect and step up, protect children and prevent it from happening. We need to mitigate this on the front side. We need to stop sexual predators."

Additionally, kNot Today also is working with The U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking (USIAHT), It's a Penalty, A21 and Inner City Visions to make an impact nationally, including in cities such as Los Angeles.

Those interested in getting involved can log on to kNotToday.org to donate and sign up to volunteer for the organization.