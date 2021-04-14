Kicking The Stigma: Irsays, Colts To Host Virtual Fundraiser For Mental Health Treatment, Education

» Expanding Treatment. In addition to producing and airing the PSA nationally, the Irsays have committed more than $4 million in the past year to expand treatment services in Indiana, including to:

Indiana University Health . This gift will help fund the expansion of the IU Health West Addiction Treatment Recovery Center.

Ascension St. Vincent Stress Center. This gift will be used to support and enhance the comprehensive array of treatment and care provided at the Ascension St. Vincent Stress Center, including specialized treatment for a variety of mental and behavioral health issues in both youth and adults.

Suburban North Club. These funds will help build a new facility for the organization, which serves as a meeting location for Alcoholics Anonymous clubs in Indianapolis.

Expanded local programming by community partners. In addition to money raised during the May event, the Irsays also are donating funding to help MHA Indiana, NAMI Greater Indianapolis, Project Healthy Minds and Bring Change to Mind expand their services in Indiana.

» "The Big Book." Irsay is the owner of The Big Book, the original manuscript of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA). Published in 1939, it was ranked 10th by the Library of Congress in its 2012 Top 25 Books That Shaped America.

Irsay purchased the manuscript at auction in 2018 to preserve it and share inspiration from the work with others to relieve the stigma of alcoholism and addiction in society. He regularly loans the piece to museums, organizations and others who work or advocate in the addiction space.

"I am only a steward of this masterpiece, so I love to share this important piece of history with survivors, researchers and all who want to learn about, prevent and treat addiction," Irsay said.

» Irsay Family Wellness Center at Indiana University. The Irsay family, led by Vice Chairs/Owners and IU alums Casey Foyt and Jackson, last year endowed the center in Bloomington, Ind. to help student-athletes reach their goals while emphasizing their physical and mental health and wellness.