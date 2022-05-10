How Colts Are Promoting Mental Health Internally With Initiatives And Support For Players, Staff

As the Irsay family works to expand and improve research, treatment and awareness of mental health disorders through Kicking The Stigma, they're also focusing on efforts to tend to the mental health and well-being of club staff and players.

Club staff, of course, live in Indiana – a state which has only 36 percent of the mental health providers required to meet its population's needs, according to KFF.org. Earlier this year, the Colts launched a partnership with Ulliance to provide free, confidential mental health services – counseling, life enhancement coaching, crisis intervention, community resources, work-life materials and a well-being portal – to team employees and their families.

"It really runs the gamut in terms of need and what someone might be struggling with," Colts Vice Chair/Co-Owner Kalen Jackson. "And it's something we found to be really important to invest in for our employees. We're a family-run company. We always have been and really feel that our employees are like family, and we felt we weren't doing enough. This is another step in the right direction."

Through the program, staff can contact a crisis hotline available 24/7/365, and can access in-person or virtual counseling and coaching. Employees do not need to worry if mental health services are covered by insurance, as these are complimentary, and if further counseling is required beyond sessions provided by Ulliance, those using the EAP can be directed to in-network services.

"The biggest step is admitting you need help and coming to terms with the fact that you need some sort of help. That's a huge step," Jackson said. "But then as soon as you make that step, you're faced with this huge challenge of — where do I go? How do I know it's the best evidence-based practice I can find, how do I know I'm going to the right person for what I need? A lot of people may not even know why they're feeling the way they're feeling.

"That's a huge thing is then to have the stress of trying to figure out where to go and how to go, and is it covered with insurance, is it not, and that's a big part of what we're trying to battle with our donations is having more resources and equitable access to those resources and really looking at the areas of need. It could be as simple as there's transportation barriers of even getting to the place that you would need to get help.

"I think this EAP program is really meant to be kind of a sigh of relief — at least I have somewhere to start because it's so overwhelming."