How You Can Participate With Colts, Kicking The Stigma For Mental Health Action Day On May 19

Mental Health Action Day is Thursday, May 19. Check out a list of ways to support the mental health of yourself and those around you below. 

May 18, 2022 at 07:00 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts are taking part in the second annual Mental Health Action Day on May 19, a day which encourages and empowers people to take action and focus on mental wellness for themselves, their loved ones and community. Learn more about Mental Health Action Day by clicking here.

On Mental Health Action Day, more than 1,400 nonprofits, brands, public agencies and leaders around the world will come together to shift mental health culture from awareness to action. The Colts are taking action by hosting a service project at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Thursday, with players, coaches and staff coming together to assemble "Find Your Anchor" boxes, which include resources for those who may be struggling – including a handwritten note from the person assembling the box. The boxes will be distributed to schools, community centers, libraries, mental health nonprofits and other locations and organizations on the front lines of mental health.

Those looking to support Mental Health Action Day on social media can use the hashtag #MentalHealthAction, and on TikTok can use #LetsTalkMentalHealth. Colts fans who own a Kicking The Stigma t-shirt are also encouraged to wear it for Mental Health Action Day.

Among the ways you can take part in Mental Health Action Day is by completing a free, self-paced online training course by Jack.org and the Born This Way Foundation designed to increase mental health literacy and provide the knowledge, skills and confidence to safely support those who are struggling with their mental health. Click here to take the course.

Additionally, Kicking The Stigma Action Grant applications are open through June 3. Submit your organization's application by clicking here.

And this weekend, Julien's Auctions will donate a percentage of the proceeds from its auction of a legendary Kurt Cobain guitar – with a starting bid of $2 million from Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay – to Kicking The Stigma.

The theme of this year's Mental Health Action Day is connection, as people seek ways to cope with loneliness and isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The last two years have brought to light mental health challenges and made it easier to talk about them – but there is still so much work to do to help people take actions to address them," said Erika Soto Lamb, Vice President of Social Impact Strategy at MTV Entertainment Group. "That's why the second Mental Health Action Daywill focus on connection by providing leaders with resources to encourage and empower people to take action, and for those struggling with mental health and isolation, the tools they need to improve their emotional wellbeing."

