How You Can Participate With Colts, Kicking The Stigma For Mental Health Action Day On May 19

Among the ways you can take part in Mental Health Action Day is by completing a free, self-paced online training course by Jack.org and the Born This Way Foundation designed to increase mental health literacy and provide the knowledge, skills and confidence to safely support those who are struggling with their mental health. Click here to take the course.

Additionally, Kicking The Stigma Action Grant applications are open through June 3. Submit your organization's application by clicking here.

And this weekend, Julien's Auctions will donate a percentage of the proceeds from its auction of a legendary Kurt Cobain guitar – with a starting bid of $2 million from Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay – to Kicking The Stigma.

The theme of this year's Mental Health Action Day is connection, as people seek ways to cope with loneliness and isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic.