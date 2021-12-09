Colts, Kicking The Stigma Encourage Fans To Use Bye Week To Focus On Mental Health

As an organization, the Colts are making a commitment to mental health through the Irsay family's Kicking The Stigma initiative, which pushes to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the shame and stigma too often associated with these illnesses.

With the Colts on a bye this weekend, the team's digital and social media channels will not publish content between 9 a.m. Thursday morning and 9 a.m. Monday morning, allowing us to focus on our mental health and encouraging fans to do the same. As an organization, the Colts encourage everyone to use the bye week as an opportunity to disconnect from social media and electronic devices and to spend time focusing on ourselves, our families and our friends.

We encourage everyone to take the time to focus on their own mental health by practicing self-care through mindfulness, meditation, exercise or whatever is needed most to relax and reset.