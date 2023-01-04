Colts Place CB Kenny Moore On Injured Reserve, Sign DE Rashod Berry From Jacksonville Jaguars' Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday. 

Jan 04, 2023 at 02:27 PM
Colts Communications
Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive end Rashod Berry off of the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad and placed cornerback Kenny Moore II on the Injured Reserve list.

Berry, 6-4, 255 pounds, has played in eight career games in his time with the Jaguars (2022), Detroit Lions (2021) and New England Patriots (2020). He has compiled four tackles (three solo). Berry was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020.

Moore II, 5-9, 190 pounds, has played in 87 career games (74 starts) in six seasons (2017-22) with Indianapolis and has compiled 415 tackles (339 solo), 23.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 49 passes defensed, 14 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and eight special teams stops. In 2021, he was named to his first career Pro Bowl. Moore II was originally claimed by the Colts off waivers from the Patriots on September 3, 2017.

