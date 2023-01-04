Colts Place CB Kenny Moore On Injured Reserve, Sign DE Rashod Berry From Jacksonville Jaguars' Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive end Rashod Berry off of the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad and placed cornerback Kenny Moore II on the Injured Reserve list.

Berry, 6-4, 255 pounds, has played in eight career games in his time with the Jaguars (2022), Detroit Lions (2021) and New England Patriots (2020). He has compiled four tackles (three solo). Berry was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020.