Kenny Moore II On Being Named Colts' Walter Payton Man Of The Year Nominee: 'It means a lot to me'

Kenny Moore II is the Colts' 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, and on Monday head coach Frank Reich explained how deserving an honor it is for the fifth-year cornerback.
"You're talking about obviously not only a star player on the field, but this guy is extremely selfless, he cares deeply about this community," Reich said. "He's a consistent giver. He's always in the community giving back – not just when the cameras are on, but just all the time. He's the heart and soul of what we're about as an organization and as a team. So, just congratulations to Kenny, happy for him, proud of him and everything he represents."
Moore learned of his nomination thanks to a surprise visit to the Colts' complex by his mom:
"It means a lot to me, but I feel like it's a testament to the community that I was raised in and the family that has raised me to come this far," Moore said. "I feel like it takes a village to raise a child and to be the man that I am right now, it's taken a whole lot of people."
Fans can vote for Moore in the Walter Payton Man of the Year Challenge by tweeting the hashtag #WPMOYChallenge and tagging @KennyKennyMoe3 on Twitter. The Walter Payton Man of the Year Challenge runs through Jan. 17, and the player who has the most hashtag mentions will receive a $25,000 donation to a charity of his choice. The players with the second- and third-most hashtag mentions will receive donations of $10,000 and $5,000, respectively, to a charity of their choice.