Colts' Justin Houston and Quenton Nelson Make Pro Football Focus' Week 10 'Team Of The Week'

Justin Houston and Al-Quadin Muhammad

Edge Defender No. 1 (90.7 [48 snaps, 73 percent]) and No. 6 (82.0 [22 snaps, 33 percent]), respectively.

The Colts' huge offseason free-agent pickup has come up big-time for the team, registering a sack in each of the last five games and sitting at 7.0 on the season. He picked up three total tackles (one for loss), a sack and two quarterback hits against Miami. PFF credited Houston with six total pressures and four "stops," which they constitute as a "failure" for the offense. Per PFF:

"Justin Houston gave J'Marcus Webb fits all game long. The Dolphins left tackle could not contain Houston's speed rush around the edge and got beat on the up-and-under move multiple times. Houston was also great against the run, utilizing his quickness to beat the Dolphins' blockers.

Houston recorded six total pressures against Miami on Sunday, including four hurries, one hit and a sack. He also logged four defensive stops in the affair."