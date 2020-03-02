Colts At The 2020 Combine: Heavyweights, Up-And-Comers, Top Performers

THE UP-AND-COMERS

It's pretty self-explanatory, but these players really helped themselves with solid workouts. Whether they make you go back and rewatch their film to find things you missed before, their on-field performances broke a tie between other prospects in the rankings or their interviews set them apart, these players' arrows are pointing up.

RB A.J. Dillon

At 6-0 and 247 pounds, Dillon clocked a 4.53-second 40, finished in the top five in the bench press (23), and led all running backs in the vertical (41.0) and broad jumps (131.0). He is only the ninth running back to hit at least 41 inches on the vertical in the last 10 years, and just the sixth to get to 131 inches on the broad jump.

WR Denzel Mims, Chase Claypool and Donovan Peoples-Jones

There was a group of receivers that just made people say "wow" throughout the evening, though, in particular Claypool, Mims and Peoples-Jones. Making a comparable impression to D.K. Metcalf last year, Claypool is one of only two receivers since 2003 to be at least 6-4, 235 pounds and run the 40 in under 4.45 seconds — the other being Calvin Johnson. Mims blazed around the field showing his explosiveness and agility, making a compelling argument to be a first-round pick in April. For me, his status was stuck somewhere between "heavyweight" and "up-and-comer" because he could go much earlier in the draft than previously thought just a month or so ago. Meanwhile, Peoples-Jones' 44.5-inch vertical was the highest for a receiver since Chris Conley went 45 inches in 2015, and he also had the top broad jump for receivers at 139.0 inches while running a 4.48 40.

TE Dalton Keene and Charlie Taumoepeau

Both players were intriguing enough for scouts to be asked to work out as running backs as well as tight ends, proving that some teams think they have the chops to be an H-back type, a la Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers. Keene was easily one of the tight end studs of the night, posting the top broad jump (125.0) and short shuttle (4.19) while finishing in the top five in the 40 (4.71), bench press (21) and three-cone (7.07). Taumoepeau had similar results, finishing with a 4.75 run, 18 on the bench, a 36.5-inch vertical, 121.0-inch broad jump, 7.00-second three-cone and a 4.27-second short shuttle.

OL Ezra Cleveland, Matt Peart, Matt Hennessy and John Molchon

Likely Day 2 tackles Peart and Cleveland showed out, combining to put up high quality scores across the board and looking smooth in on-field work. Interior linemen Hennessy and Molchon found themselves all over the top five throughout the linemen test scores as well. They all rocked the on-field workouts and likely also locked themselves into Day 2 of the draft.

IDL Carlos and Khalil Davis, and Rob Windsor

Nebraska's twin Davis brothers, Carlos and Khalil, performed quite well on Saturday. Both weighing around 310 pounds, Khalil ran the fastest tackle time at 4.75 (second-ever among defensive tackles at least 300 pounds) while Carlos was close behind with a 4.82. Khalil also put up 32 reps on the bench while Carlos had 27. Windsor showed off great athleticism for an interior defensive lineman, finishing in the top five in the vertical (28.5) and broad jumps (111.0) as well as the three-cone (7.47) and short shuttle (4.44).

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Has Gay Jr. punched his ticket to Day 2 of the draft? Perhaps now he has. In a day and age that prioritizes high-end athletes at linebacker, Gay Jr. finished top five in the 40 (4.46), bench press (21), vertical (39.5) and broad jumps (136.0) while also looking smooth as ever in drills.

S Tanner Muse and L'Jarius Sneed