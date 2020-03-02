Colts At The 2020 Combine: Heavyweights, Up-And-Comers, Top Performers

INDIANAPOLIS — After a week of interviews, medical tests, media sessions and, finally, working out on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is now in the books for its 337 participants.
Here, we'll take you through the top performers for the entire event, the best scores at each position, who impressed overall, and even guys who had historic performances. Let's get to it.
THE HEAVYWEIGHTS
These players were already pretty widely considered either first-rounders or tops at their position group, and they all but cemented their status with their performances at the Combine.
QB Justin Herbert and Jordan Love
With Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa not taking part in workouts, the third quarterback of the big three, Herbert, did exactly what he needed to in order to impress. At 6-6, 236 pounds, he finished in the top five in every athletic test, and he confirmed the arm talent that so many revere him for in on-field work. Love also posted respectable athletic scores and also showed off the natural arm talent that he possesses.
RB Jonathan Taylor
The star of the running back group was Wisconsin's Taylor. Many people's main gripe about him as a player was that he lacked big-time speed; he answered that by running the 40-yard dash in faster than 4.4 seconds, leading every player on the night.
WR Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and CeeDee Lamb
Alabama Crimson Tide teammates Jeudy and Ruggs III showed what makes them two of the top receivers in the draft with speed, explosiveness and crafty on-field work. Ruggs III, who had the best time of anyone in the 40 (4.27), was forced to exit early with an ice wrap on his right thigh, however. Lamb, who is in the mix with Jeudy and Ruggs III as the top three receivers in the draft, posted a better 40-yard dash than expected (4.50), and even made the catch of the night in the end zone fade simulation.
TE Cole Kmet
Notre Dame had a big Thursday night as Kmet made sure that wide receiver Chase Claypool wasn't the only Fighting Irish product to show out. Measuring in at 6-6, 262, Kmet had impressive athletic scores, finishing top five in the 40 (4.70), vertical (37.0) and broad jumps (123.0).
OL Tristan Wirfs, Mekhi Becton and Cesar Ruiz
What a day for Wirfs, who we recently featured on Colts.com. He finished tops among linemen in the 40 (4.85), vertical (36.5) and broad jumps (121.0), and finished in the top five in the three cone (7.65) and short shuttle (4.68). It was the fifth-best 40 time for a tackle in the last 10 years, the best vertical for a tackle ever, and tied for the third-best broad jump in Combine history. It may go down as the best offensive line performance at the Combine ever. The massive Becton (6-7, 364) ran an excellent 5.1-second 40, which was actually the fastest ever for a player over 350 pounds, according to Adam Stites of SB Nation.
LB Isaiah Simmons
It was Simmons' world on Saturday, and we were all just living in it. Like Wirfs the day before him, Simmons had one of the best Combine workouts ever for his position, measuring in at 6-4, 238 with over 33-inch arms, running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, and putting up a 39.0-inch vertical and 132.0-inch broad jump. According to NFL Research, Simmons is the first player since at least 2003 at the Combine to record a vertical of at least 38 inches, a broad jump of at least 11 feet, and a 40-yard dash of 4.4 seconds or less while weighing 230-plus pounds.
CB Jeff Okudah, C.J. Henderson
The consensus top cornerback in this year's draft, Okudah showed up and showed out. After briefly leaving the field after taking a tumble during on-field work, Okudah showed off his competitiveness by returning and finishing the on-field work. He ran a 4.48 in the 40, had the second-best vertical (41.0) and the top broad jump (135.0). His hips and change of direction was outstanding in field work. Henderson, meanwhile, had a lot to lose. However, he did quite well, tying for the second-best 40 among corners (4.39), tied for the fifth-most reps on the bench (20), tied for the sixth-best vertical (37.5) and tied for the ninth-best broad jump (127.0).
THE UP-AND-COMERS
It's pretty self-explanatory, but these players really helped themselves with solid workouts. Whether they make you go back and rewatch their film to find things you missed before, their on-field performances broke a tie between other prospects in the rankings or their interviews set them apart, these players' arrows are pointing up.
RB A.J. Dillon
At 6-0 and 247 pounds, Dillon clocked a 4.53-second 40, finished in the top five in the bench press (23), and led all running backs in the vertical (41.0) and broad jumps (131.0). He is only the ninth running back to hit at least 41 inches on the vertical in the last 10 years, and just the sixth to get to 131 inches on the broad jump.
WR Denzel Mims, Chase Claypool and Donovan Peoples-Jones
There was a group of receivers that just made people say "wow" throughout the evening, though, in particular Claypool, Mims and Peoples-Jones. Making a comparable impression to D.K. Metcalf last year, Claypool is one of only two receivers since 2003 to be at least 6-4, 235 pounds and run the 40 in under 4.45 seconds — the other being Calvin Johnson. Mims blazed around the field showing his explosiveness and agility, making a compelling argument to be a first-round pick in April. For me, his status was stuck somewhere between "heavyweight" and "up-and-comer" because he could go much earlier in the draft than previously thought just a month or so ago. Meanwhile, Peoples-Jones' 44.5-inch vertical was the highest for a receiver since Chris Conley went 45 inches in 2015, and he also had the top broad jump for receivers at 139.0 inches while running a 4.48 40.
TE Dalton Keene and Charlie Taumoepeau
Both players were intriguing enough for scouts to be asked to work out as running backs as well as tight ends, proving that some teams think they have the chops to be an H-back type, a la Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers. Keene was easily one of the tight end studs of the night, posting the top broad jump (125.0) and short shuttle (4.19) while finishing in the top five in the 40 (4.71), bench press (21) and three-cone (7.07). Taumoepeau had similar results, finishing with a 4.75 run, 18 on the bench, a 36.5-inch vertical, 121.0-inch broad jump, 7.00-second three-cone and a 4.27-second short shuttle.
OL Ezra Cleveland, Matt Peart, Matt Hennessy and John Molchon
Likely Day 2 tackles Peart and Cleveland showed out, combining to put up high quality scores across the board and looking smooth in on-field work. Interior linemen Hennessy and Molchon found themselves all over the top five throughout the linemen test scores as well. They all rocked the on-field workouts and likely also locked themselves into Day 2 of the draft.
IDL Carlos and Khalil Davis, and Rob Windsor
Nebraska's twin Davis brothers, Carlos and Khalil, performed quite well on Saturday. Both weighing around 310 pounds, Khalil ran the fastest tackle time at 4.75 (second-ever among defensive tackles at least 300 pounds) while Carlos was close behind with a 4.82. Khalil also put up 32 reps on the bench while Carlos had 27. Windsor showed off great athleticism for an interior defensive lineman, finishing in the top five in the vertical (28.5) and broad jumps (111.0) as well as the three-cone (7.47) and short shuttle (4.44).
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Has Gay Jr. punched his ticket to Day 2 of the draft? Perhaps now he has. In a day and age that prioritizes high-end athletes at linebacker, Gay Jr. finished top five in the 40 (4.46), bench press (21), vertical (39.5) and broad jumps (136.0) while also looking smooth as ever in drills.
S Tanner Muse and L'Jarius Sneed
Muse and Sneed both put out a solid day's work with athletic testing and positional work. Sneed was tops among safeties in the 40 (4.37), is tied for fifth among safeties over the last 10 years, and was in the top five in the vertical (41.0) and broad jumps (131.0) this year. Muse was second among safeties in the 40 (4.41), tied for fourth on the bench (20), and high high-quality scores in the vertical (34.5) and broads jumps (124.0).
TOP PERFORMERS
40-Yard Dash
- WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama — 4.27
- CB Javelin Guidry, Utah — 4.29
- WR Quez Watkins, Southern Miss — 4.35
- S L'Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech — 4.37
- WR Denzel Mims, Baylor — 4.38
Bench Press
- IOL Netane Muti, Fresno State — 44
- IOL Simon Stepaniak, Indiana — 37
- IOL John Simpson, Clemson — 34
- IDL DaVon Hamilton, Ohio State — 33
- IOL Jake Hanon, Oregon — 33
Vertical Jump
- WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan — 44.5
- S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne — 42.0
- LB Dante Olson, Montana — 42.0
- WR Jalen Reagor, TCU — 42.0
- WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama — 42.0
Broad Jump
- WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan — 139.0
- S Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois — 138.0
- WR Jalen Reagor, TCU — 138.0
- LB Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State — 136.0
- CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State — 135.0
Three-Cone Drill
- WR Denzel Mims, Baylor — 6.66
- S K'Von Wallace, Clemson — 6.76
- TE Adam Trautman, Dayton — 6.78
- CB Myles Bryant, Washington — 6.81
- S Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame — 6.81
20-Yard Short Shuttle
- CB John Reid, Penn State — 3.97
- CB Myles Bryant, Washington — 4.02
- RB JaMycal Hasty, Baylor — 4.03
- S Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame — 4.08
- WR Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State — 4.12
- S Chris Miller, Baylor — 4.12
QUARTERBACKS
This was overall a solid outing from the quarterbacks, especially from an athletic standpoint. They had seven players run faster than 4.8 seconds in the 40-yard dash, five with at least a 35-inch vertical, and seven with at least a 115-inch broad jump.
Former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts also had a nice evening, confirming the athleticism he's shown throughout his career as well as making some impressive throws on the field.
40-Yard Dash
- Cole McDonald, Hawaii — 4.58
- Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma — 4.59
- Justin Herbert, Oregon — 4.68
Vertical Jump
- Cole McDonald, Hawaii — 36.0
- Justin Herbert, Oregon — 35.5
- Jordan Love, Utah State — 35.5
Broad Jump
- Kelly Bryant, Missouri — 125.0
- Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma — 125.0
- Justin Herbert, Oregon — 123.0
Three-Cone Drill
- Justin Herbert, Oregon — 7.06
- Kevin Davidson, Princeton — 7.13
- Cole McDonald, Hawaii — 7.13
20-Yard Short Shuttle
- Kevin Davidson, Princeton — 4.37
- Brian Lewerke, Michigan State — 4.40
- Steven Montez, Colorado — 4.43
Notable players not performing due to injury/choice: Joe Burrow (choice), Anthony Gordon (no athletic testing), Tua Tagovailoa (hip)
RUNNING BACKS
Darrynton Evans impressed with his scores, particularly in the 40, finishing second only to Taylor, tied for fifth in the broad jump (125.0) and had a solid on-field workout. The 5-8 Scottie Phillips also impressed by leading running backs with 29 reps on the bench press.
40-Yard Dash
- Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin — 4.39
- Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State — 4.41
- Raymond Calais, Louisiana-Lafayette — 4.42
Bench Press
- Scottie Phillips, Ole Miss — 29
- Sewo Olonilua, TCU — 25
- Benny LeMay, Charlotte — 24
Vertical Jump
- A.J. Dillon, Boston College — 41.0
- James Robinson, Illinois State — 40.0
- LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan — 39.5
Broad Jump
- A.J. Dillon, Boston College — 131.0
- Jet Anderson, TCU — 128.0
- Rico Dowdle, South Carolina — 127.0
Three-Cone Drill
- Joshua Kelley, UCLA — 6.95
- Eno Benjamin, Arizona State — 6.97
- J.J. Taylor, Arizona — 7.00
20-Yard Short Shuttle
- JaMycal Hasty, Baylor — 4.03
- J.J. Taylor, Arizona — 4.15
- Jet Anderson, TCU — 4.19
Notable players not performing due to injury/choice: J.K. Dobbins (ankle), Mike Warren II (hamstring)
WIDE RECEIVERS
This was an outstanding night for the wide receivers. We saw a mix of elite athletes who proved what we expected, guys who surprised with their testing given what their tape shows, and lesser-knowns that put themselves in the mix with high scores.
Justin Jefferson (4.43) ran a bit faster than many expected and looked smooth and natural in on-field work. With high-end speed being his only question mark, he answered it on Thursday. Some receivers who were in the Day 2 discussion like Devin Duvernay, John Hightower and Quez Watkins all showed out with impressive testing scores and on-field workouts.
40-Yard Dash
- Henry Ruggs III, Alabama — 4.27
- Quez Watkins, Southern Miss — 4.35
- Denzel Mims, Baylor — 4.38
Bench Press
- Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin — 23
- Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty — 22
- Joe Reed, Virginia — 21
Vertical Jump
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan — 44.5
- Jalen Reagor, TCU — 42.0
- Henry Ruggs III, Alabama — 42.0
Broad Jump
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan — 139.0
- Jalen Reagor, TCU — 138.0
- Dezmon Patmon, Washington State — 132.0
Three-Cone Drill
- Denzel Mims, Baylor — 6.66
- Juwan Johnson, Oregon — 6.94
- Aaron Parker, Rhode Island — 6.94
20-Yard Short Shuttle
- Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State — 4.12
- Michael Pittman, USC — 4.14
- Devin Duvernay, Texas — 4.20
Notable players not performing due to injury/choice: Bryan Edwards (foot), K.J. Hamler (hamstring), Tee Higgins (rest), Van Jefferson (foot), Collin Johnson (hip), Laviska Shenault Jr. (core, ran first 40)
TIGHT ENDS
At one point considered the top tight end in this draft, Albert Okwuegbunam made sure people didn't forget about him by finishing with far and away the best 40 among tight ends. At 6-5, 258 pounds, he was blazing, posting the second-best 40 time for a tight end in the last 10 years.
Small-school guy Adam Trautman (Dayton) established himself as a legit athlete and prospect, posting quality athletic scores and looking good on the field. His three-cone was the sixth-best for a tight end in recorded Combine history. With LSU star tight end Thaddeus Moss unable to compete due to a foot injury, "the other LSU tight end" Stephen Sullivan picked up the slack by finishing top three in the 40, vertical and broad jumps. Cincinnati's Josiah Deguara was also asked to work out as a running back and kept himself in the conversation throughout the evening with quality testing scores, perhaps keeping him in Day 2 contention.
40-Yard Dash
- Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri — 4.49
- Brycen Hopkins, Purdue — 4.66
- Stephen Sullivan, LSU — 4.66
Bench Press
- Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati — 25
- Hunter Bryant, Washington — 23
- Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt — 23
Vertical Jump
- Cole Kmet, Notre Dame — 37.0
- Stephen Sullivan, LSU — 36.5
- Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State — 36.5
Broad Jump
- Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech — 125.0
- Cole Kmet, Notre Dame — 123.0
- Stephen Sullivan, LSU — 123.0
Three-Cone Drill
- Adam Trautman, Dayton — 6.78
- Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State — 7.00
- Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech — 7.07
20-Yard Short Shuttle
- Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech — 4.19
- Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State — 4.27
- Adam Trautman, Dayton — 4.27
Notable players not performing due to injury/choice: Jacob Breeland (knee), Sean McKeon (hamstring), Thaddeus Moss (foot)
OFFENSIVE TACKLES
Potential first-round draft pick Austin Jackson solidified his status as he finished in the top five in the bench press and both the vertical (31.0) and broad jumps (115.0). Hakeem Adeniji put athleticism on display that many may not have expected, as he finished top five among tackles in the bench (26), vertical and broad jumps.
40-Yard Dash
- Tristan Wirfs, Iowa — 4.85
- Danny Pinter, Ball State — 4.91
- Ezra Cleveland, Boise State — 4.93
Bench Press
- Ezra Cleveland, Boise State — 30
- Justin Herron, Wake Forest — 27
- Austin Jackson, USC — 27
Vertical Jump
- Tristan Wirfs, Iowa — 36.5
- Jedrick Wills, Alabama — 34.5
- Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas — 34.0
Broad Jump
- Tristan Wirfs, Iowa — 121.0
- Alex Taylor, South Carolina State — 116.0
- Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas —115.0
Three-Cone Drill
- Ezra Cleveland, Boise State — 7.26
- Jon Runyan, Michigan — 7.57
- Andrew Thomas, Georgia — 7.58
20-Yard Short Shuttle
- Ezra Cleveland, Boise State — 4.46
- Danny Pinter, Ball State — 4.62
- Andrew Thomas, Georgia — 4.66
Notable players not performing due to injury/choice: Mekhi Becton (hamstring, ran 40), Prince Tega Wanogho (knee)
INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Netane Muti's 44 bench press reps are the second-most ever recorded at the Combine for an offensive lineman.
40-Yard Dash
- Cesar Ruiz, Michigan — 5.08
- Nick Harris, Washington — 5.10
- Shane Lemieux, Oregon — 5.11
Bench Press
- Netane Muti, Fresno State — 44
- Simon Stepaniak, Indiana — 37
- John Simpson, Clemson — 34
Vertical Jump
- John Molchon, Boise State — 34.0
- Cesar Ruiz, Michigan — 33.0
- Keith Ismael, San Diego State — 32.0
Broad Jump
- Cesar Ruiz, Michigan — 113.0
- Matt Hennessy, Temple — 110.0
- John Molchon, Boise State — 109.0
Three-Cone Drill
- Matt Hennessy, Temple — 7.45
- Kyle Murphy, Rhode Island — 7.81
- Jonah Jackson, Ohio State — 7.83
20-Yard Short Shuttle
- Matt Hennessy, Temple — 4.60
- Cesar Ruiz, Michigan — 4.64
- Keith Ismael, San Diego State — 4.65
Notable players not performing due to injury/choice: Lloyd Cushenberry (hamstring, ran 40)
EDGE DEFENDERS
Without many of the top edge defenders working out, it was a chance for the next blend of players to show what they had to offer. Unfortunately, guys like Yetur Gross-Matos and A.J. Epenesa didn't set themselves apart, so solid athletic and on-field performances from Carter Coughlin, Alex Highsmith, Alton Robinson, James Smith-Williams, Derrek Tuszka and Jabari Zuniga were worth paying attention to. Tuszka's three-cone was the ninth-best among all players at this year's Combine, and second among players in the defensive front seven.
40-Yard Dash
- Carter Coughlin, Minnesota — 4.57
- James Smith-Williams, NC State — 4.60
- Jabari Zuniga, Florida — 4.64
Bench Press
- Kenny Willekes, Michigan State — 32
- Jabari Zuniga, Florida — 29
- Qaadir Sheppard, Ole Miss — 28
Vertical Jump
- Casey Toohill, Stanford — 39.0
- Terrell Lewis, Alabama — 37.0
- Jonathan Garvin, Miami — 36.0
Broad Jump
- Jabari Zuniga, Florida — 127.0
- Carter Coughlin, Minnesota — 126.0
- Casey Toohill, Stanford — 126.0
Three-Cone Drill
- Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State — 6.87
- Curtis Weaver, Boise State — 7.00
- Casey Toohill, Stanford — 7.08
20-Yard Short Shuttle
- Casey Toohill, Stanford — 4.21
- Curtis Weaver, Boise State — 4.27
- Alex Highsmith, Charlotte — 4.31
Notable players not performing due to injury/choice: K'Lavon Chaisson (choice), Anfernee Jennings (choice), Khalid Kareem (shoulder), Julian Okwara (leg), Josh Uche (hamstring), Chase Young (choice)
INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore's tape shows a 300-pounder who moves like a guy much smaller (as we profiled here this past week), and he confirmed that with a 4.79 40-yard dash time, which is the third fastest time in Combine history for a defensive tackle weighing over 300 pounds, per Trevor Sikkema of The Draft Network. Unfortunately, Gallimore was a little jazzed up during on-field workouts and was unable to keep his balance consistently. I refer to that as the "Ed Oliver Effect" — Oliver being a highly talented tackle prospect last year who has gobs of athletic talent for a guy his size, but who often plays like a raging bull and needs more patience.
Another athletic interior defender, Ross Blacklock put on an athletic show in drills and workouts while at 290 pounds. He ran a 4.9 40, finished top five in the vertical and short shuttle, and had quality scores in the broad jump (107.0) and three-cone (7.77).
40-Yard Dash
- Khalil Davis, Nebraska — 4.75
- Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma — 4.79
- Carlos Davis, Nebraska — 4.82
Bench Press
- DaVon Hamilton, Ohio State — 33
- Khalil Davis, Nebraska — 32
- Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M — 31
Vertical Jump
- Malcolm Roach, Texas — 30.0
- DaVon Hamilton, Ohio State — 29.5
- Ross Blacklock, TCU — 29.0
Broad Jump
- Larrell Murchison, NC State — 118.0
- Malcolm Roach, Texas — 114.0
- Raekwon Davis, Alabama — 111.0
Three-Cone Drill
- Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M — 7.37
- Rob Windsor, Penn State — 7.47
- DaVon Hamilton, Ohio State — 7.72
20-Yard Short Shuttle
- Rob Windsor, Penn State — 4.44
- Larrell Murchison, NC State — 4.51
- Carlos Davis, Nebraska — 4.52
Notable players not performing due to injury/choice: Javon Kinlaw (knee)
OFF-BALL LINEBACKERS
Likely Day 2 linebacker Malik Harrison showed up in a big way. He only finished top five in the three-cone, leading all linebackers and ranking sixth among all players at this year's Combine, but it was one of the best times among off-ball linebackers in the last 10 years. He also looked very polished in on-field drills.
While most people are familiar with the Temple and Wyoming football programs, both could be considered "mid-majors." Temple's Shaun Bradley and Wyoming's Logan Wilson represented well for the smaller programs, with the pair both showing quality athletic scores and fluid movement and ball skills in on-field work. They'll be a couple of smaller-school names to keep an eye on in the middle rounds of the draft.
40-Yard Dash
- Isaiah Simmons, Clemson — 4.39
- Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State — 4.46
- Davion Taylor, Colorado — 4.49
Bench Press
- Khaleke Hudson, Michigan — 30
- Joe Bachie, Michigan State — 26
- Zack Baun, Wisconsin — 24
Vertical Jump
- Dante Olson, Montana — 42.0
- Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State — 39.5
- Jacob Phillips, LSU — 39.0
Broad Jump
- Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State — 136.0
- Isaiah Simmons, Clemson — 132.0
- Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma — 129.0
Three-Cone Drill
- Malik Harrison, Ohio State — 6.83
- Cale Garrett, Missouri — 6.91
- Joe Bachie, Michigan State — 6.93
20-Yard Short Shuttle
- Cale Garrett, Missouri — 4.13
- Evan Weaver, California — 4.21
- Shaun Bradley, Temple — 4.24
Notable players not performing due to injury/choice: Markus Bailey (knee), Akeem Davis-Gaither (foot), Troy Dye (knee), Kenneth Murray (hamstring, ran 40), Michael Pinckney (hip), Patrick Queen (hamstring, ran 40)
CORNERBACKS
The group of potential late first-round/Day 2 cornerbacks seemed to stamp their tickets as well. Troy Pride Jr. and A.J. Terrell showed off great athleticism, and Darnay Holmes was said to be the most impressive DB during the on-field drills according to Deion Sanders. Even though he only did the 40 and bench press on the tests, that's got to count for something.
Lesser-discussed players like Michael Ojemudia and Reggie Robinson II displayed impressive on-field workouts and overall athletic scores, each showing up in the top five of at least one event. Utah's Javelin Guidry is tied for the fourth-best 40 time among cornerbacks in the last 10 years. He also put up an impressive 21 reps on the bench press.
40-Yard Dash
- Javelin Guidry, Utah — 4.29
- Javaris Davis, Auburn — 4.39
- C.J. Henderson, Florida — 4.39
- Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame — 4.40
- Josiah Scott, Michigan State — 4.42
Bench Press
- Reggie Robinson II, Tulsa — 22
- Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern — 22
- Javelin Guidry, Utah — 21
- Lavert Hill, Michigan — 21
- C.J. Henderson, Florida — 20
- John Reid, Penn State — 20
Vertical Jump
- Harrison Hand, Temple — 41.0
- Jeff Okudah, Ohio State — 41.0
- Essang Bassey, Wake Forest — 39.5
- Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern — 39.5
- Jeff Gladney, TCU — 37.5
- C.J. Henderson, Florida — 37.5
Broad Jump
- Jeff Okudah, Ohio State — 135.0
- Harrison Hand, Temple — 133.0
- Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern — 133.0
- Reggie Robinson II, Tulsa — 132.0
- John Reid, Penn State — 129.0
- A.J. Terrell, Clemson — 129.0
Three-Cone Drill
- Myles Bryant, Washington — 6.81
- Michael Ojemudia, Iowa — 6.87
- Nevelle Clark, UCF — 6.88
- Kristian Fulton, LSU — 6.94
- Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame — 6.94
20-Yard Short Shuttle
- John Reid, Penn State — 3.97
- Myles Bryant, Washington — 4.02
- Essang Bassey, Wake Forest — 4.13
- Jaylon Johnson, Utah — 4.13
- Reggie Robinson II, Tulsa — 4.18
Notable players not performing due to injury/choice: Bryce Hall (ankle), Amik Robertson (groin)
SAFETIES
Several safeties had a day on Sunday. With Grant Delpit not working out due to an ankle injury, and cramps forcing Xavier McKinney out early, the next wave of safeties in Terrell Burgess, Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, Josh Metellus, K'Von Wallace and Antoine Winfield Jr. dominated the top five of tests among safeties. Dugger's vertical was the third-best among safeties in the last decade, his broad jump was tied for third-best among safeties in Combine history. Chinn's broad jump was the second-best among safeties in Combine history.
Safeties are one of the most unpredictable position groups when it comes to when they'll be picked in the draft, so these guys likely made themselves some extra cash.
40-Yard Dash
- L'Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech, 4.37
- Tanner Muse, Clemson — 4.41
- Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois — 4.45
- Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota — 4.45
- Terrell Burgess, Utah — 4.46
Bench Press
- Kamren Curl, Arkansas — 24
- Daniel Thomas, Auburn — 24
- Rodney Clemons, SMU — 21
- Terrell Burgess, Utah — 20
- Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois — 20
- Josh Metellus, Michigan — 20
- Tanner Muse, Clemson — 20
Vertical Jump
- Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne — 42.0
- Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois — 41.0
- L'Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech — 41.0
- K'Von Wallace, Clemson — 38.0
- Daniel Thomas, Auburn — 37.0
Broad Jump
- Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois — 138.0
- Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne — 134.0
- Chris Miller, Baylor — 133.0
- K'Von Wallace, Clemson — 133.0
- L'Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech — 131.0
Three-Cone Drill
- K'Von Wallace, Clemson — 6.76
- Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame — 6.81
- Jalen Elliott, Notre Dame — 6.87
- Josh Metellus, Michigan — 6.94
- Chris Miller, Baylor — 7.09
20-Yard Short Shuttle
- Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame — 4.08
- Chris Miller, Baylor — 4.12
- K'Von Wallace, Clemson — 4.15
- Jordan Fuller, Ohio State — 4.27
- Jalen Elliott, Notre Dame — 4.30
Notable players not performing due to injury/choice: Julian Blackmon (undisclosed), Ashtyn Davis (groin), Grant Delpit (ankle), Xavier McKinney (cramps, ran 40)
SPECIAL TEAMERS
With only five of them doing any combination of drills, there wasn't much to report on the special teams group. However, punters don't get much more jacked than Arizona State's Michael Turk, who put up 25 reps on the bench press, which was more than several notable offensive and defensive linemen.
40-Yard Dash
- Alex Pechin, Bucknell — 4.69
- Tommy Townsend, Florida — 4.75
- Michael Turk, Arizona State — 4.79
Bench Press
- Michael Turk, Arizona State — 25
- Alex Pechin, Bucknell — 13
Vertical Jump
- Michael Turk, Arizona State — 34.5
- Alex Pechin, Bucknell — 34.0
- Braden Mann, Texas A&M — 31.0
Broad Jump
- Braden Mann, Texas A&M — 111.0
- Michael Turk, Arizona State — 108.0
Three-Cone Drill
- Braden Mann, Texas A&M — 7.03
20-Yard Short Shuttle
- Braden Mann, Texas A&M — 4.13
- Michael Turk, Arizona State — 4.72
Notable players not performing due to injury/choice: It would be easier to say who did participate, as there were only five out of 10 special teams players who did these drills.
RECAPPING THE COMBINE WORKOUTS
- Thursday: QBs, WRs And TEs
- Friday: RBs, OL And STs
- Saturday: DL And LBs
- Sunday: DBs