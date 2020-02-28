Colts At The 2020 Combine: Recapping QBs, WRs And TEs

WIDE RECEIVERS

This was an outstanding night for the wide receivers. We saw a mix of elite athletes who proved what we expected, guys who surprised with their testing given what their tape shows, and lesser-knowns that put themselves in the mix with high scores.

Guys like Justin Jefferson (4.43) and CeeDee Lamb (4.50) ran a bit faster than many expected — particularly Jefferson — and looked smooth and natural in on-field work. Lamb even made the catch of the night in the end zone fade simulation.

Alabama Crimson Tide teammates Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III showed what makes them two of the top receivers in the draft with speed, explosiveness and crafty on-field work. Ruggs III was forced to exit early with an ice wrap on his right thigh, however.

Some receivers who were in the Day 2 discussion like Devin Duvernay, John Hightower, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Quez Watkins all showed out with impressive testing scores and on-field workouts. Peoples-Jones' 44.5-inch vertical was the highest for a receiver since Chris Conley went 45 inches in 2015.

There was a group of receivers that just made people say "wow" throughout the evening, though, in particular Chase Claypool and Denzel Mims. Making a comparable impression to D.K. Metcalf last year, Claypool is one of only two receivers since 2003 to be at least 6-4, 235 pounds and run the 40 in under 4.45 seconds — the other being Calvin Johnson. Mims blazed around the field showing his explosiveness and agility, making a compelling argument to be a first-round pick in April.

40-Yard Dash

Henry Ruggs III, Alabama — 4.27

Quez Watkins, Southern Miss — 4.35

Denzel Mims, Baylor — 4.38

Darnell Mooney, Tulane — 4.38

Devin Duvernay, Texas — 4.39

Antonio Gibson, Memphis — 4.39

Bench Press

Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin — 23

Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty — 22

Joe Reed, Virginia — 21

James Proche, SMU — 20

Chase Claypool, Notre Dame — 19

Vertical Jump

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan — 44.5

Jalen Reagor, TCU — 42.0

Henry Ruggs III, Alabama — 42.0

Chase Claypool, Notre Dame — 40.5

Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State — 40.0

Chris Finke, Notre Dame — 40.0

Broad Jump

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan — 139.0

Jalen Reagor, TCU — 138.0

Dezmon Patmon, Washington State — 132.0

Denzel Mims, Baylor — 131.0

Henry Ruggs III, Alabama — 131.0

Three-Cone Drill

Denzel Mims, Baylor — 6.66

Juwan Johnson, Oregon — 6.94

Aaron Parker, Rhode Island — 6.94

Michael Pittman, USC — 6.96

K.J. Osborn, Miami — 7.00

20-Yard Short Shuttle

Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State — 4.12

Michael Pittman, USC — 4.14

Devin Duvernay, Texas — 4.20

John Hightower, Boise State — 4.21

Aaron Parker, Rhode Island — 4.23