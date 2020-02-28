NFL Scouting Combine

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Recapping QBs, WRs And TEs

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends kicked off the 2020 Scouting Combine's new format on Thursday, putting on-field workouts in primetime, and they delivered plenty of excitement. Here's a full recap of the day's action.

INDIANAPOLIS — On-field workouts at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine began for the first time in primetime on Thursday evening, and they did not disappoint.

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends took the stage, with tight ends starting drills off before the wide receivers came through and stole the show in their athletic testing scores and on-field workouts.

Here are the highlights of how the three position groups performed on Thursday.

QUARTERBACKS

This was overall a solid outing from the quarterbacks, especially from an athletic standpoint. They had seven players run faster than 4.8 seconds in the 40-yard dash, five with at least a 35-inch vertical, and seven with at least a 115-inch broad jump.

With Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa not taking part in workouts, the third quarterback of the big three, Justin Herbert, did exactly what he needed to in order to impress. At 6-6, 236 pounds, he finished in the top five in every athletic test, and he confirmed the arm talent that so many revere him for in on-field work.

Former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts also had a nice evening, confirming the athleticism he's shown throughout his career as well as making some impressive throws on the field.

40-Yard Dash

  • Cole McDonald, Hawaii — 4.58
  • Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma — 4.59
  • Justin Herbert, Oregon — 4.68
  • Steven Montez, Colorado — 4.68
  • Kelly Bryant, Missouri — 4.69

Vertical Jump

  • Cole McDonald, Hawaii — 36.0
  • Justin Herbert, Oregon — 35.5
  • Jordan Love, Utah State — 35.5
  • Kelly Bryant, Missouri — 35.0
  • Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma — 35.0

Broad Jump

  • Kelly Bryant, Missouri — 125.0
  • Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma — 125.0
  • Justin Herbert, Oregon — 123.0
  • Cole McDonald, Hawaii — 121.0
  • Jordan Love, Utah State — 118.0

Three-Cone Drill

  • Justin Herbert, Oregon — 7.06
  • Kevin Davidson, Princeton — 7.13
  • Cole McDonald, Hawaii — 7.13
  • Brian Lewerke, Michigan State — 7.14
  • Shea Patterson, Michigan — 7.14

20-Yard Short Shuttle

  • Kevin Davidson, Princeton — 4.37
  • Brian Lewerke, Michigan State — 4.40
  • Steven Montez, Colorado — 4.43
  • Justin Herbert, Oregon — 4.46
  • Nate Stanley, Iowa — 4.48

Notable players not performing due to injury/choice: Joe Burrow (choice), Anthony Gordon (no athletic testing), Tua Tagovailoa (hip)

WIDE RECEIVERS

This was an outstanding night for the wide receivers. We saw a mix of elite athletes who proved what we expected, guys who surprised with their testing given what their tape shows, and lesser-knowns that put themselves in the mix with high scores.

Guys like Justin Jefferson (4.43) and CeeDee Lamb (4.50) ran a bit faster than many expected — particularly Jefferson — and looked smooth and natural in on-field work. Lamb even made the catch of the night in the end zone fade simulation.

Alabama Crimson Tide teammates Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III showed what makes them two of the top receivers in the draft with speed, explosiveness and crafty on-field work. Ruggs III was forced to exit early with an ice wrap on his right thigh, however.

Some receivers who were in the Day 2 discussion like Devin Duvernay, John Hightower, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Quez Watkins all showed out with impressive testing scores and on-field workouts. Peoples-Jones' 44.5-inch vertical was the highest for a receiver since Chris Conley went 45 inches in 2015.

There was a group of receivers that just made people say "wow" throughout the evening, though, in particular Chase Claypool and Denzel Mims. Making a comparable impression to D.K. Metcalf last year, Claypool is one of only two receivers since 2003 to be at least 6-4, 235 pounds and run the 40 in under 4.45 seconds — the other being Calvin Johnson. Mims blazed around the field showing his explosiveness and agility, making a compelling argument to be a first-round pick in April.

40-Yard Dash

  • Henry Ruggs III, Alabama — 4.27
  • Quez Watkins, Southern Miss — 4.35
  • Denzel Mims, Baylor — 4.38
  • Darnell Mooney, Tulane — 4.38
  • Devin Duvernay, Texas — 4.39
  • Antonio Gibson, Memphis — 4.39

Bench Press

  • Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin — 23
  • Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty — 22
  • Joe Reed, Virginia — 21
  • James Proche, SMU — 20
  • Chase Claypool, Notre Dame — 19

Vertical Jump

  • Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan — 44.5
  • Jalen Reagor, TCU — 42.0
  • Henry Ruggs III, Alabama — 42.0
  • Chase Claypool, Notre Dame — 40.5
  • Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State — 40.0
  • Chris Finke, Notre Dame — 40.0

Broad Jump

  • Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan — 139.0
  • Jalen Reagor, TCU — 138.0
  • Dezmon Patmon, Washington State — 132.0
  • Denzel Mims, Baylor — 131.0
  • Henry Ruggs III, Alabama — 131.0

Three-Cone Drill

  • Denzel Mims, Baylor — 6.66
  • Juwan Johnson, Oregon — 6.94
  • Aaron Parker, Rhode Island — 6.94
  • Michael Pittman, USC — 6.96
  • K.J. Osborn, Miami — 7.00

20-Yard Short Shuttle

  • Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State — 4.12
  • Michael Pittman, USC — 4.14
  • Devin Duvernay, Texas — 4.20
  • John Hightower, Boise State — 4.21
  • Aaron Parker, Rhode Island — 4.23

Notable players not performing due to injury/choice: Bryan Edwards (foot), K.J. Hamler (hamstring), Tee Higgins (rest), Van Jefferson (foot), Collin Johnson (hip), Laviska Shenault Jr. (undisclosed, ran first 40)

TIGHT ENDS

Notre Dame had a big Thursday night as Cole Kmet made sure Claypool wasn't the only one who showed out. Measuring in at 6-6, 262, he had impressive athletic scores, finishing top five in the 40, vertical and broad jumps.

At one point considered the top tight end in this draft, Albert Okwuegbunam made sure people didn't forget about him by finishing with far and away the best 40 among tight ends. At 6-5, 258 pounds, he was blazing, posting the second-best 40 time for a tight end in the last 10 years.

Small-school guys Adam Trautman (Dayton) and Charlie Taumoepeau (Portland State) established themselves as legit athletes and prospects, posting quality athletic scores and looking good on the field. Trautman's three-cone was the sixth-best for a tight end in recorded Combine history.

With LSU star tight end Thaddeus Moss unable to compete due to a foot injury, "the other LSU tight end" Stephen Sullivan picked up the slack by finishing top five in the 40, vertical and broad jumps. Cincinnati's Josiah Deguara kept himself in the conversation throughout the evening with quality testing scores, perhaps keeping him in Day 2 contention. Dalton Keene, who has also been asked to workout with the running backs, was easily one of the tight end studs of the night, posting the top broad jump and short shuttle while finishing in the top five in the 40, bench press and three-cone.

40-Yard Dash

  • Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri — 4.49
  • Brycen Hopkins, Purdue — 4.66
  • Stephen Sullivan, LSU — 4.66
  • Cole Kmet, Notre Dame — 4.70
  • Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech — 4.71

Bench Press

  • Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati — 25
  • Hunter Bryant, Washington — 23
  • Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt — 23
  • Brycen Hopkins, Purdue — 21
  • Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech — 21
  • Charlie Woerner, Georgia — 21

Vertical Jump

  • Cole Kmet, Notre Dame — 37.0
  • Stephen Sullivan, LSU — 36.5
  • Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State — 36.5
  • Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati — 35.5
  • Dom Wood-Anderson, Tennessee — 35.0

Broad Jump

  • Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech — 125.0
  • Cole Kmet, Notre Dame — 123.0
  • Stephen Sullivan, LSU — 123.0
  • Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State — 121.0
  • Charlie Woerner, Georgia — 120.0

Three-Cone Drill

  • Adam Trautman, Dayton — 6.78
  • Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State — 7.00
  • Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech — 7.07
  • Hunter Bryant, Washington — 7.08
  • Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati — 7.15
  • Colby Parkinson, Stanford — 7.15

20-Yard Short Shuttle

  • Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech — 4.19
  • Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State — 4.27
  • Adam Trautman, Dayton — 4.27
  • Brycen Hopkins, Purdue — 4.28
  • C.J. O'Grady, Arkansas — 4.34

Notable players not performing due to injury/choice: Jacob Breeland (knee), Sean McKeon (hamstring), Thaddeus Moss (foot)

