 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Julian Blackmon returns to Colts focusing on continuity, improvement and health in 2024

Blackmon, who set several career highs in 2023, re-signed with the Colts on Tuesday. 

Apr 10, 2024 at 02:26 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

In re-signing safety Julian Blackmon this week, the Colts in 2024 have now retained and/or extended a player in every defensive position group:

  • Defensive end: Tyquan Lewis (re-signed)
  • Defensive tackle: Grover Stewart (re-signed)
  • Linebacker: Zaire Franklin (extended)
  • Cornerback: Kenny Moore II (re-signed)
  • Safety: Julian Blackmon (re-signed)

The Colts' commitment to so many core veteran pieces of their defense wasn't lost on Blackmon as he re-upped with the team that drafted in him 2020.

"For the team to bring everyone back, it just showed what they wanted and how great the organization is and how much the teammates of mine love being here," Blackmon said on this week's Official Colts Podcast (YouTube | Apple Podcasts | Spotify). "Obviously when you get all of us to come back that've been playing here for a while, it's one of those things where, it's more than just football — it's family here. And so seeing everybody else sign here was another reason why I was so excited to come back."

Blackmon's free agency experience was different than what his teammates went through, though. Lewis, Stewart and Moore all put pen to paper two days after the NFL's free agency negotiation period opened; Franklin signed an extension a year before he was set to become a free agent. Blackmon, meanwhile, signed a little over four weeks into free agency.

The process was challenging for Blackmon, who pointed to 2024's league-wide trend at the safety position. A glut of safeties were available in free agency, and several former Pro Bowlers and All-Pros remain on the open market as teams turn their attention to the NFL Draft in a few weeks.

For Blackmon, he leaned on the people closest to him and the advice he got from players who've been through the free agency process before.

"I think that it was a lot of trying to take emotion out of it, and take it for what it was," Blackmon said. "This is a business first when it came to that point. That's when it kind of got real for me and I started to understand, I can't take it personal. Just understand how the market works and how free agency works and how you it can boom or it can crash. And for my position it got a little bit difficult there for a little bit.

"But I was able to have the support of my family, a great agent who did a great job. So for me, I just tried to focus on, every day, what I could control because I couldn't' control the market, I couldn't control the business side of it, but I could control waking up every day and going to work out, being with my family, being with my fiancé."

In his return to Indianapolis, Blackmon brings valuable experience (46 career starts) and career-high numbers from 2023 (88 tackles, four interceptions, five tackles for a loss) to the Colts' safety room. He smoothly made the switch from playing a deeper free safety position to a closer-to-the-line strong safety spot in 2023, which Blackmon said allowed him to play free and fast.

"It just fits my role better, it fits my personalty better," Blackmon said. "I'm more of a talkative person, I like to be around the ball and I like the take the ball away, and so that strong safety position in this defense, specifically, is more of that role. For me, it was kind of easy to move over there and start making those plays."

As Blackmon looks to build on that transition to strong safety, he'll do it with an eye on staying healthy for an entire season. The 25-year-old ended the 2023 season on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury sustained in Week 16, and he's never played more than 15 games in a year for a variety of reasons – not all of which were in his control.

"(Going on injured reserve) was hard, because I think everybody knows that as long as I've been in the league, I haven't been able to play every single game," Blackmon said. "And so that's one of those things that's on my mind for these next coming up years, because it's hard when you get to the NFL, you obviously know that some things happen, freak accidents happen.

"And so for me, it's kind of one of those things that I do want to finish this out. I want to be one of the guys that can be on the field and reliable and available throughout the whole season. That's one of those things that's been on my mind, and I want to do everything I can for this team to take the next step and I think it's important for me to play all 17."

Related Content

news

2024 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2024 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 8 update

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with just two and a half weeks separating us from the Chicago Bears going on the clock in Detroit. 
news

Former Colts cornerback Vontae Davis dies

Davis was 35 years old. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 1, as pro days wind down

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back as the next stage of the pre-draft process – college pro days – nears its end. 
news

Why Colts head coach Shane Steichen is 'super excited' for what Anthony Richardson can do in Year 2

While Anthony Richardson played in only four games as a rookie, he showed head coach Shane Steichen plenty of things to build on as he enters his second season with the Colts. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 25, one month out

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back exactly one month from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit. 
news

With contract extension, Colts LB Zaire Franklin has chance to deepen remarkable legacy in Indianapolis

Franklin is a four-time team captain, the Colts' single-season tackles leader and was the club's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2023. 
news

Colts Productions to debut new 'Behind the Colts' series

The first episode of "Behind the Colts," an exclusive and unique series taking you inside the personalities and events that make up the Colts, will debut on Wednesday, March 20 with a profile of head coach Shane Steichen. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 18, after first wave of NFL free agency

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back following a massive week of roster building across the league in free agency. 
news

Raekwon Davis excited for opportunity to do unsung dirty work on Colts' defensive line

Davis, who signed as a free agent on Friday, brings four years of run-stuffing experience to the Colts' defensive line. 
news

The Colts want 'reliable' players around Anthony Richardson. Michael Pittman Jr. is already that, and could be more in 2024 and beyond

The Colts will look to Michael Pittman Jr. as not only a focal point in their offense, but as a key presence in the development of quarterback Anthony Richardson. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising