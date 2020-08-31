Julian Blackmon Removed From NFI List

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today removed safety Julian Blackmon from the Active/Non-Football Injury List.
Aug 31, 2020
Colts Sign Free Agent CB Andre Chachere, C Joey Hunt; Places T Andrew Donnal On Injured Reserve; Waives-Injured TE Ian Bunting
The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agents cornerback Andre Chachere and center Joey Hunt. The team also placed tackle Andrew Donnal on the Injured Reserve list and waived-injured tight end Ian Bunting. If Bunting clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve list.
Colts Place T.Y. Hilton On Non-Football Injury List; Waive, Release Seven Players
The Indianapolis Colts today placed wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on the Active/Non-Football Injury list, and also waived or released seven players: wide receiver Rodney Adams, running back Darius Jackson, defensive end Jegs Jegede, tackle Cedrick Lang, cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr., tackle Travis Vornkahl and linebacker Brandon Wellington.