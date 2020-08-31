Transactions

Presented by

Julian Blackmon Removed From NFI List

The Indianapolis Colts today removed safety Julian Blackmon from the Active/Non-Football Injury List.

Aug 31, 2020 at 11:04 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
transaction_1920x1080_blackmon

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today removed safety Julian Blackmon from the Active/Non-Football Injury List.

Related Content

Colts Release FB Roosevelt Nix
news

Colts Release FB Roosevelt Nix

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have released fullback Roosevelt Nix.
Colts Sign Free Agent TE Dominique Dafney; Waive RB Bruce Anderson III
news

Colts Sign Free Agent TE Dominique Dafney; Waive RB Bruce Anderson III

The Indianapolis Colts today signed undrafted free agent tight end Dominique Dafney and waived running back Bruce Anderson III.
Colts Activate TE Andrew Vollert From Exempt List; WR Chad Williams Waived-Injured
news

Colts Activate TE Andrew Vollert From Exempt List; WR Chad Williams Waived-Injured

The Indianapolis Colts today announced tight end Andrew Vollert has been activated from the exempt list. In a corresponding move, wide receiver Chad Williams was waived-injured.
Colts Sign Free Agent CB Andre Chachere, C Joey Hunt; Places T Andrew Donnal On Injured Reserve; Waives-Injured TE Ian Bunting
news

Colts Sign Free Agent CB Andre Chachere, C Joey Hunt; Places T Andrew Donnal On Injured Reserve; Waives-Injured TE Ian Bunting

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agents cornerback Andre Chachere and center Joey Hunt. The team also placed tackle Andrew Donnal on the Injured Reserve list and waived-injured tight end Ian Bunting. If Bunting clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve list.
Colts Claim TE Andrew Vollert Off Waivers
news

Colts Claim TE Andrew Vollert Off Waivers

The Indianapolis Colts today claimed tight end Andrew Vollert off waivers from the Carolina Panthers.
Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox Removed From PUP List
news

Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox Removed From PUP List

The Indianapolis Colts today removed tight end Mo Alie-Cox from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
Colts Sign Free Agent CB Tremon Smith; Waive DE Kendall Coleman
news

Colts Sign Free Agent CB Tremon Smith; Waive DE Kendall Coleman

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have signed free agent cornerback Tremon Smith and waived defensive end Kendall Coleman.
T.Y. Hilton Removed From NFI List; WR Malik Henry Waived
news

T.Y. Hilton Removed From NFI List; WR Malik Henry Waived

The Indianapolis Colts today removed wide receiver T.Y. Hilton from the Active/Non-Football Injury List.
Colts Sign Free Agent Safety Tavon Wilson; Activate Cornerback Jackson Porter From Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Colts Sign Free Agent Safety Tavon Wilson; Activate Cornerback Jackson Porter From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent safety Tavon Wilson and activated cornerback Jackson Porter from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.
Colts Sign Free Agent DT Taylor Stallworth
news

Colts Sign Free Agent DT Taylor Stallworth

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have signed free agent defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth. Stallworth, 6-2, 305 pounds, played in 18 career games with the New Orleans Saints over the last two seasons (2018-19).
Colts Place T.Y. Hilton On Non-Football Injury List; Waive, Release Seven Players
news

Colts Place T.Y. Hilton On Non-Football Injury List; Waive, Release Seven Players

The Indianapolis Colts today placed wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on the Active/Non-Football Injury list, and also waived or released seven players: wide receiver Rodney Adams, running back Darius Jackson, defensive end Jegs Jegede, tackle Cedrick Lang, cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr., tackle Travis Vornkahl and linebacker Brandon Wellington.

Advertising