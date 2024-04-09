Colts re-sign S Julian Blackmon

The Colts on Tuesday re-signed free agent safety Julian Blackmon.

Blackmon in 2023 set career highs in games started (15), tackles (88), interceptions (four), passes defensed (eight) and tackles for a loss (five) in 2023, his first year playing as a strong safety under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Blackmon previously played as a deeper free safety over his first three years in the NFL, and also saw time as a slot cornerback in 2022.

The 25-year-old Blackmon sustained a shoulder injury in the Colts' Week 16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and was placed on injured reserve shortly after, ending his 2023 season.

The Colts selected Blackmon in the third round (No. 85 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Over 50 career games (46 starts), Blackmon has 214 tackles, seven interceptions, one pick-six, 10 pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, 12 tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits and one sack.