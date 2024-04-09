 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Roster Moves

Presented by

Colts re-sign S Julian Blackmon

Blackmon set career highs with 88 tackles and four interceptions in 2023. 

Apr 09, 2024 at 12:00 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

24-social-re-sign-julian-16x9

The Colts on Tuesday re-signed free agent safety Julian Blackmon.

Blackmon in 2023 set career highs in games started (15), tackles (88), interceptions (four), passes defensed (eight) and tackles for a loss (five) in 2023, his first year playing as a strong safety under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Blackmon previously played as a deeper free safety over his first three years in the NFL, and also saw time as a slot cornerback in 2022.

The 25-year-old Blackmon sustained a shoulder injury in the Colts' Week 16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and was placed on injured reserve shortly after, ending his 2023 season.

The Colts selected Blackmon in the third round (No. 85 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Over 50 career games (46 starts), Blackmon has 214 tackles, seven interceptions, one pick-six, 10 pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, 12 tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits and one sack.

Blackmon will re-join a safety room that includes three other players who started games for the Colts in 2023: Third-year players Nick Cross and Rodney Thomas II, and versatile veteran Ronnie Harrison Jr.

Julian Blackmon: 2024 Free agent signing

View photos of S Julian Blackmon who re-signed with the Colts in free agency.

32 S Julian Blackmon 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
1 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
2 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
3 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
4 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
5 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
6 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
7 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon

Doug McSchooler/© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
8 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon, 23 CB Kenny Moore II
9 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon, 23 CB Kenny Moore II

./© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
10 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon

./© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
11 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
12 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon , 23 CB Kenny Moore II
13 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon , 23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
14 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
15 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
16 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
17 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
18 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
19 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
20 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
21 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
22 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
23 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
24 / 24

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts re-sign DT Taven Bryan

Bryan appeared in all 17 games for the Colts in 2023. 
news

Colts sign free agent quarterback Joe Flacco

Flacco, a 16-year veteran, won AP Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2023 after leading the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs. 
news

Colts re-sign RB Trey Sermon

Sermon appeared in 14 games for the Colts in 2023. 
news

Colts re-sign DE Tyquan Lewis

Lewis had four sacks and set career highs in tackles for a loss and QB hits in 2023. 
news

Colts sign LB Zaire Franklin to contract extension

Franklin set a franchise record for tackles in 2022, then broke his own record in 2023. 
news

Colts re-sign P Rigoberto Sanchez

Sanchez returned from an Achilles injury to post a career high 48.3 yards per punt average in 2023. 
news

Colts re-sign CB Kenny Moore II

Moore has played in 103 games since joining the Colts off waivers prior to the 2017 season. 
news

Colts re-sign DE Genard Avery

The Colts signed Avery as a free agent a year ago, but he missed the 2023 season after being placed on season-ending injured reserve during training camp. 
news

Colts sign WR Michael Pittman Jr. to contract extension

Pittman, a 2020 second-round draft pick, in 2023 became the fourth player in Colts history to have at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards in a single season. 
news

Colts re-sign DT Grover Stewart

Stewart stays in Indianapolis after establishing himself as one of the league's top run defending defensive tackles since the Colts drafted him in 2017. 
news

Colts sign C Jack Anderson to contract extension

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising