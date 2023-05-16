Colts sign WR Josh Downs

The Colts on Tuesday signed 2023 third-round pick Josh Downs.

Downs, the No. 79 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, caught 202 passes for 2,483 yards with 22 touchdowns over three collegiate seasons at North Carolina. Downs earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2021 (101 receptions, 1,335 yards, 8 touchdowns) and 2022 (94 receptions, 1,029 yards, 11 touchdowns) and led the ACC in catches in both of those seasons. Downs' 101 receptions in 2021 set a North Carolina record.

The 5-foot-10, 175 pound Downs is the son of former New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons running back Gary Downs, and is the nephew of two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Dre' Bly, who played for the St. Louis Rams, Detroit Lions, Broncos and San Francisco 49ers from 1999-2009.