Josh Downs nominated for Week 7 Rookie of the Week

Downs had a big game on Sunday, catching five passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. His 59-yard touchdown reception was the longest play of his young career.

Fans can vote for Downs on www.nfl.com/rookies, @NFL on Twitter, and on the NFL Mobile app through Thursday at 12:00 PM ET to determine who will bring home the NFL Rookie of the Week championship belt for Week 7. The NFL Rookie of the Week will be announced Thursday on NFL Now on NFL Network and on NFL.com.