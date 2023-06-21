Colts position reset: Running backs

On the roster
- No. 21 Zack Moss (second season with Colts, fourth season in NFL)
- No. 26 Evan Hull (rookie)
- No. 28 Jonathan Taylor (third season with Colts)
- No. 35 Deon Jackson (third season with Colts)
- No. 37 Jake Funk (second season with Colts, third season in NFL)
Where things stand
Taylor was held back from on-field work during OTAs and minicamp as he recovered from offseason ankle surgery, but he's working toward being ready for the start of training camp. The Colts added Hull in the fifth round (No. 176 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft and will have him compete with Funk, Jackson and Moss during training camp.
Moss and Jackson, in particular, both had standout moments with the Colts in 2022. Moss, who was acquired along with a fifth-round pick in a mid-season trade with the Buffalo Bills, finished the season strong: In Weeks 16-18, after Taylor was placed on injured reserve, he rushed 45 times for 253 yards (5.6 yards/carry). And when Taylor was out earlier in the season, Jackson had productive games against the Denver Broncos (13 carries, 62 yards) and Jacksonville Jaguars (10 catches, 79 yards).
Training camp sneak peek
There isn't much intrigue as to who the Colts' top running back will be, but there's some interesting competition bubbling behind Taylor. Something to watch for in Westfield: The one-on-one pass rushing drills involving the Colts' running backs and linebackers. Those physical, padded drills will be an important marker for determining who the Colts' third down back will be – as in, a guy who can be a reliable checkdown option and keep, potentially, Anthony Richardson upright in the face of a blitz.