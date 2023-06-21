Colts position reset: Running backs

There isn't much intrigue as to who the Colts' top running back will be, but there's some interesting competition bubbling behind Taylor. Something to watch for in Westfield: The one-on-one pass rushing drills involving the Colts' running backs and linebackers. Those physical, padded drills will be an important marker for determining who the Colts' third down back will be – as in, a guy who can be a reliable checkdown option and keep, potentially, Anthony Richardson upright in the face of a blitz.