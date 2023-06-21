Colts position reset: Running backs

Jonathan Taylor will enter his fourth training camp with the Colts later this summer. 

Jun 21, 2023 at 08:56 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

On the roster

  • No. 21 Zack Moss (second season with Colts, fourth season in NFL)
  • No. 26 Evan Hull (rookie)
  • No. 28 Jonathan Taylor (third season with Colts)
  • No. 35 Deon Jackson (third season with Colts)
  • No. 37 Jake Funk (second season with Colts, third season in NFL)

Where things stand

Taylor was held back from on-field work during OTAs and minicamp as he recovered from offseason ankle surgery, but he's working toward being ready for the start of training camp. The Colts added Hull in the fifth round (No. 176 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft and will have him compete with Funk, Jackson and Moss during training camp.

Moss and Jackson, in particular, both had standout moments with the Colts in 2022. Moss, who was acquired along with a fifth-round pick in a mid-season trade with the Buffalo Bills, finished the season strong: In Weeks 16-18, after Taylor was placed on injured reserve, he rushed 45 times for 253 yards (5.6 yards/carry). And when Taylor was out earlier in the season, Jackson had productive games against the Denver Broncos (13 carries, 62 yards) and Jacksonville Jaguars (10 catches, 79 yards).

Training camp sneak peek

There isn't much intrigue as to who the Colts' top running back will be, but there's some interesting competition bubbling behind Taylor. Something to watch for in Westfield: The one-on-one pass rushing drills involving the Colts' running backs and linebackers. Those physical, padded drills will be an important marker for determining who the Colts' third down back will be – as in, a guy who can be a reliable checkdown option and keep, potentially, Anthony Richardson upright in the face of a blitz.

Related Content

news

Colts teach, reinforce life-saving heat stroke, cardiac arrest techniques through SERT session for local high school athletic trainers

The free-to-attend session was held on Friday, June 9 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Colts position reset: Wide receivers

Reggie Wayne's wide receiver room possesses plenty of youthful upside heading into the 2023 season.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Dallas Clark explains how he fit in with powerhouse teams of 2000's

Listen to the full podcast via the player below or by subscribing to the Colts Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

news

Colts position reset: Quarterbacks

Here's what we learned about Sam Ehlinger, Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson over the last few weeks, and what it means with training camp on the horizon.

news

Kylen Granson taking on veteran role in Year 3 with Colts

Granson led Colts tight ends in receptions in 2022.

news

Why Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez 'wouldn't change a thing' about difficult last 10 months

Sanchez sustained a torn Achilles' while running during a Colts training camp practice last August, an injury that ended his 2022 season before it could begin.

news

'By far the luckiest thing that's ever happened to me:' Lifelong Colts fan Ben Grinsteiner wins Jim Irsay's schedule prediction contest

Grinsteiner, who lives in North Dakota, won 2023 Colts season tickets after predicting nine of the Colts' 18 weeks correctly in Jim Irsay's schedule prediction contest.

news

How Reggie Wayne sees Josh Downs complementing Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Colts wide receivers

The Colts selected Downs with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Why Colts see Gardner Minshew as 'extremely valuable' no matter his role in 2023

Minshew brings experience as both a starter and backup to the Colts in 2023.

news

Colts' assistant LB coach Cato June selected to participate in NFL's Coach Accelerator program

June will have an opportunity to network with NFL owners and executives while learning about organizational leadership and the business of football during the three-day program, which will be held in Minneapolis next week.

news

Bjoern Werner explains how NFL is 'becoming mainstream' in Germany ahead of Colts-Patriots game in Frankfurt

Werner, a 2013 first-round pick of the Colts, is a Berlin native who is now an American football analyst in Germany. He joined the Official Colts Podcast this week to give his view of the Colts coming to Frankfurt to play the New England Patriots this coming November.

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising