Colts RB Jonathan Taylor will begin practicing Wednesday

Head coach Shane Steichen said he wouldn't rule out Taylor playing Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. 

Oct 02, 2023 at 02:50 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Jonathan Taylor

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will begin participating in practice Wednesday, head coach Shane Steichen said Monday.

Taylor was placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list at the start of training camp and moved to the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list on roster cut-down day in August, meaning he would have to miss at least the first four games of the season. Taylor's return to practice on Wednesday will open a 21-day window for the Colts to activate him from the PUP list to the 53-man roster.

Steichen said he's had "great conversations" with Taylor, who's rushed for 3,841 yards (5.1 yards/attempt) with 33 touchdowns over his three seasons with the Colts.

"He's super excited to be back with his teammates and looking forward to having him," Steichen said.

The earliest Taylor could possibly make his 2023 Colts debut is this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium, which Steichen said was a possibility. The Colts will evaluate how Taylor looks in practice this week before making a determination of his status for Week 5.

"He's in good shape conditioning-wise," Steichen said. "Obviously putting on the pads and practicing is a different deal. I know it's been a long time since he's played football. So we'll see how practice goes this week, see where he's at physically from putting the pads on and we'll go from there."

Steichen praised the conditioning work Taylor put in during his rehab process, and said he's excited to add the 2021 first-team AP All-Pro and NFL rushing leader to the Colts' offense once Taylor is ready to play.

"He's a big-time player," Steichen said. "He's explosive. He can hit the home runs when he sees the hole. That explosive breakaway speed, great vision, power, obviously one of the top backs in this league without a doubt. Excited to get him back with his teammates on Wednesday on the field."

Related Content

news

Anthony Richardson, Colts offense show 'unstoppable' upside amid Week 4 loss to Los Angeles Rams

Richardson caught fire in the second half of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, offering a glimpse of just how good the Colts' offense can be when things are clicking.
news

Colts K Matt Gay named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3

Gay made all five of his field goal attempts, including a historic four from over 50 yards, in the Colts' 22-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium last Sunday afternoon.
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 4 game vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Colts released their Week 4 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Zack Moss embodies Colts' mentality with gritty, career-best showing in Week 3 win over Ravens

Moss set career highs with 30 carries and 122 rushing yards and added a 17-yard touchdown snag to help power the Colts' 22-19 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. 
news

'Everybody eats:' Colts defense shows stingy, playmaking upside in Week 3 win over Ravens

The Colts held Lamar Jackson and the high-octane Baltimore Ravens offense to just 19 points on 72 plays in Sunday's win at M&T Bank Stadium. 
news

With historic game, Colts' Matt Gay proves: That's why you sign a kicker

The Colts signed Gay as a free agent in March for moments like the one he delivered Sunday: A game-winning overtime field goal against the Baltimore Ravens, which was his record-setting fourth 50+ yard field goal of the game. 
news

Zack Moss' 'grinder' mentality bringing physical attitude, and hidden yardage, to Colts' offense

Moss' ability to evade tackles and churn out extra yards after contact had a significant impact on the Colts in his 2023 debut last weekend. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 3 game vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne among 173 modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Reggie Wayne and Dwight Freeney were both Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists a year ago; Wayne has been a finalist in each of his four years of eligibility. 
news

'No one panicked:' How Gardner Minshew stepped in for Anthony Richardson, pushed Colts to Week 2 win over Texans

Gardner Minshew tagged in for an injured Anthony Richardson in the second quarter and helped propel the Colts to a 31-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium.  
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson exits Week 2 win over Houston Texans, enters concussion protocol

Richardson self-reported symptoms and was removed from Sunday's game in the second quarter. 
Advertising