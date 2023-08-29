Colts make roster moves to form initial 53-man roster

The Colts made several roster moves on Tuesday. 

Aug 29, 2023 at 04:43 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts on Tuesday made the following roster moves:

Waived: LB Liam Anderson, S Henry Black, S Marcel Dabo, RB Jake Funk, RB Jason Huntley, DE Khalid Kareem, WR D.J. Montgomery, LB Donavan Mutin, WR Amari Rodgers, CB Darius Rush, DT Caleb Sampson, C Dakoda Shepley, WR Mike Strachan, CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB Kevin Toliver

Released: TE Pharaoh Brown, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, WR Breshad Perriman, T Dan Skipper, WR Vyncint Smith, WR James Washington, WR Juwann Winfree

Placed on Injured Reserve: LB JoJo Domann, DE Titus Leo, C Danny Pinter, TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform: RB Jonathan Taylor

Moved to Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner list: CB Chris Lammons

The Colts' initial 53-man roster is now set. Click here for the full list.

