Colts place DE Tyquan Lewis, TE Will Mallory, RB Jonathan Taylor on Active/PUP list

The Indianapolis Colts today made the following roster moves:
Placed on Active/Physically Unable to Perform list:
Tyquan Lewis, DE
Will Mallory, TE
Jonathan Taylor, RB
The Indianapolis Colts today made the following roster moves:
Placed on Active/Physically Unable to Perform list:
Tyquan Lewis, DE
Will Mallory, TE
Jonathan Taylor, RB
The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday, and all 12 of the team's draft picks are now under contract.
The Colts selected Adebawore in the fourth round (No. 110 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Colts selected Downs in the third round (No. 79 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.