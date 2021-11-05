Colts Run Wild With Record-Breaking Effort In Primetime Win Over Jets

The Jets (2-6) actually came into Thursday night's game limiting opposing running backs to just 4.0 yards per carry, ranking seventh in the NFL in that category. The Colts (4-5) bucked that trend, however, earning big play after big play on the ground. In all, Indy had five running plays of 20 yards or more, including 78- and 21-yard rushing touchdowns by Taylor, and the aforementioned 34-yard score by Hines.

"Those chunk runs are huge," said Wentz, who completed 22-of-30 passes for 272 yards with three touchdowns to no interceptions on Thursday. "It's tough on a defense. They want to come out and play their soft zone coverage, make it hard for us in the passing game to get chunk plays, and so when you can get chunk plays on the ground, that's huge for us."

Taylor, who on Thursday was named the AFC's Offensive Player of the Month for October, certainly started his campaign for November Offensive Player of the Month off on the right foot. He had 19 rushing attempts in all for 172 yards and two touchdowns; his 172 rushing yards and 9.1 yards-per-carry average are both the second-best single-game figures in his young career, while his two rushing scores ties a single-game career best.

Taylor, who has been a home run threat the entire season, also showed off his wheels on his 78-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, reaching 22.05 mph, which is, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, the fastest speed by a ball carrier in the NFL this season.