Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For Week 10 FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is one of three nominees for Week 10 FedEx Ground Player of the Week, given every week to the top-performing running back in the NFL. You can vote for Taylor to win the honor by clicking here.

Taylor rushed for 147 yards on 22 carries and punctuated his afternoon with a 66-yard touchdown run, his longest play of the 2022 season. His 6.7 yards per rush average was his highest in a game since Week 9 of the 2021 season, and his 66-yard dash was his longest since his game-clinching 67-yard run against the New England Patriots in Week 15 of last season. Taylor now has four rushing touchdowns of 60 or more yards in his career, tied with Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for the most in franchise history.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley are the other FedEx Ground nominees for Week 10.