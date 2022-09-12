Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For Week 1 FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is one of three nominees for Week 1 FedEx Ground Player of the Week, given every week to the top-performing running back in the NFL. You can vote for Taylor to win the honor by clicking here.
Taylor led the NFL in Week 1 (prior to Monday Night Football) with 161 rushing yards on 32 attempts, and had a touchdown in the Colts' 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans. Seventy of Taylor's 161 yards came in the fourth quarter as the Colts stormed back to erase a 17-point deficit and force overtime.
Detroit's DeAndre Swift and Cleveland's Nick Chubb are the other running back nominees for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 1.
Throughout the 2022 season, FedEx and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund will donate $2,000 in the name of each FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week to HBCUs across the United States. Over the course of the season, HBCUs will receive more than $100,000 in grants to support needs-based scholarships through the 2023-2024 school year.