Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For Week 1 FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is one of three nominees for Week 1 FedEx Ground Player of the Week, given every week to the top-performing running back in the NFL. You can vote for Taylor to win the honor by clicking here.

Taylor led the NFL in Week 1 (prior to Monday Night Football) with 161 rushing yards on 32 attempts, and had a touchdown in the Colts' 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans. Seventy of Taylor's 161 yards came in the fourth quarter as the Colts stormed back to erase a 17-point deficit and force overtime.

Detroit's DeAndre Swift and Cleveland's Nick Chubb are the other running back nominees for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 1.