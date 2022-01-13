Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For 2021 FedEx Ground Player of the Year

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is one of three nominees for the 2021 FedEx Ground Player of the Year, the NFL and FedEx announced on Thursday.

Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 yards on 332 carries with 18 rushing touchdowns. Taylor had 522 more rushing yards than Nick Chubb, who finished second in the NFL in rushing – the largest gap between the NFL's No. 1 and No. 2 rushers since 2009.

Taylor also led the NFL in rushing first downs (107), rushing yards per game (106.5) and longest rush (83 yards).

Fans can vote for Taylor to win the FedEx Ground Player of the Year by clicking here.

Fan voting for the FedEx Ground Player of the Year will be open through Feb. 10 at 12 a.m. ET. The 2021 FedEx Ground Player of the Year will be announced at the NFL Honors show at 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 10, which airs on ABC, ESPN+ and NFL Network.