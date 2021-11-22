Colts' Jonathan Taylor Nominated For Week 11 FedEx Air & Ground Player Of The Week 

Taylor scored a franchise record five touchdowns in the Colts' 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. 

Nov 22, 2021 at 10:55 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Jonathan Taylor Bills

Running back Jonathan Taylor was nominated for the Week 11 FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week after scoring a franchise record five touchdowns in the Colts' 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Taylor amassed 185 yards on 32 carries – both season highs – against a Bills defense that entered Week 11 allowing the third-lowest yards per carry average in the NFL.

Fans can vote for Taylor by clicking here.

Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,122) and rushing touchdowns (13); he's second in yards per carry among running backs (5.8) and second in rushing attempts (193). His 1,444 yards from scrimmage lead the NFL as well.

Taylor was previously named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week in Weeks 6 and 10 of this season.

The other running back nominees for Week 11's FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week are Detroit's DeAndre Swift and Cincinnati's Joe Mixon.

