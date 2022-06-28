Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For 2 ESPY Awards

Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and was a unanimous first-team AP All-Pro in 2021. 

Jun 28, 2022 at 12:44 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor could add a couple more awards to his crowded trophy room next month.

ESPN announced on Tuesday Taylor was nominated for two 2022 ESPY Awards: Best NFL Player and Best Breakthrough Athlete.

Taylor is up against Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for Best NFL Player. His competition for Best Breakthrough Athlete is Washington Spirit (NWSL) forward Trinity Rodman, Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) guard Ja Morant and Olympic freestyle skier Eileen Gu.

Taylor in 2021 led the NFL in rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18), total touchdowns (20), rushing yards per game (106.5), yards from scrimmage (2,171) and longest rush (83). He brought home a remarkable list of accolades:

  • Unanimous first-team AP All-Pro
  • Pro Football Writers Association first-team All-Pro
  • Pro Football Focus first-team All-Pro
  • The Sporting News first-team All-Pro
  • Pro Bowl
  • Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year
  • Bert Bell Award
  • October AFC Offensive Player of the Month
  • November AFC Offensive Player of the Month
  • Week 11 AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Tune in to the ESPY Awards on July 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to see if Taylor's list of awards grows.

