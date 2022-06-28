Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For 2 ESPY Awards

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor could add a couple more awards to his crowded trophy room next month.

ESPN announced on Tuesday Taylor was nominated for two 2022 ESPY Awards: Best NFL Player and Best Breakthrough Athlete.

Taylor is up against Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for Best NFL Player. His competition for Best Breakthrough Athlete is Washington Spirit (NWSL) forward Trinity Rodman, Memphis Grizzlies (NBA) guard Ja Morant and Olympic freestyle skier Eileen Gu.

Taylor in 2021 led the NFL in rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18), total touchdowns (20), rushing yards per game (106.5), yards from scrimmage (2,171) and longest rush (83). He brought home a remarkable list of accolades:

Unanimous first-team AP All-Pro

Pro Football Writers Association first-team All-Pro

Pro Football Focus first-team All-Pro

The Sporting News first-team All-Pro

Pro Bowl

Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year

Bert Bell Award

October AFC Offensive Player of the Month

November AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Week 11 AFC Offensive Player of the Week