Practice Notebook

Presented by

Practice Notebook: Jonathan Taylor On Ankle Rehab, Zack Moss On Whirlwind 48 Hours After Trade From Buffalo Bills

Jonathan Taylor (ankle) did not practice on Thursday, while Zack Moss described the head-spinning process of being traded to the Colts on Tuesday. 

Nov 03, 2022 at 04:06 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Daily_Notebook 1920x1080

A few updates on Colts running backs from Thursday:

  • Jonathan Taylor (ankle) did not participate in practice for the second consecutive day.
  • Taylor said his ankle, which he tweaked in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders, is not as bad as it was prior to Week 5, the first game he's missed due to injury in his career.
  • "I just gotta attack it," Taylor said. "There's a lot of tricks to the trade that you can do to try to speed the process up, but I just have to continue to attack it while I'm in the building, while I'm at home — that's the only thing I can do."
  • We'll find out Friday afternoon, after the Colts' final practice of the week, if Taylor's will have a game status designation and what it will be (out/doubtful/questionable). On Thursday, Taylor said it was too early to know one way or another if he'll be ready to play Sunday against the New England Patriots.
  • "I'm not sure yet," Taylor said. "It's still Thursday. Just attacking it every day. Every second counts, every second is critical as far as getting into rehab."

If Taylor isn't able to play on Sunday, the Colts will turn to a group of running backs including, Deon Jackson, Phillip Lindsay, D'Vonte Price, Jordan Wilkins and Zack Moss, the latter of whom was acquired in Tuesday's trade with the Bills that sent running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo.

  • Moss was relaxing on his day off, playing NBA 2K online with some friends when he got a call about 30 minutes before the NFL trade deadline that he was being dealt from the Bills to the Colts.
  • "3:30 you get a call and then 5am you're flying out to a whole different environment, different people and you're trying to figure out what do you pack, how much do you pack and everything like that," Moss said. "So it's been hectic.
  • The experience of being traded is new to Moss, a 2020 third-round pick of the Bills.
  • "It's our first time ever being in this situation," Moss said of his wife and him. "So we just try to lean on people that we know that've been through this situation and try to get some pointers and things like that. But the Colts have a great staff, they've done a great job helping us, me and my wife just try to get through this process pretty smoothly and try to get back to normal life."

Thursday's practice report:

Related Content

news

Practice Notebook: Colts React To Departures Of Marcus Brady, Nyheim Hines

The Colts relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator and traded running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

news

Practice Notebook: Shaquille Leonard Feeling 'Better And Better,' Hopes For Week 8 Return For Colts vs. Washington Commanders

Leonard has only played 16 snaps this season after missing time due to offseason back surgery, and a concussion/nose injury sustained in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Practice Notebook: Why Colts Coaches, Teammates Believe Sam Ehlinger Is Ready For First NFL Start

Ehlinger will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Practice Notebook: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Fully Participates, Hopes 'Things Keep Trending In The Right Direction'

For the first time since sustaining an ankle injury in Week 4, Taylor fully participated in practice on Thursday.

news

Practice Notebook: Sam Ehlinger On His Mentality As Backup Quarterback; Jonathan Taylor, Shaquille Leonard Injury Updates

The Colts did have a package of plays for Ehlinger in Week 6, his first as the team's backup quarterback this season, but didn't have an opportunity to use them.

news

Practice Notebook: From Alec Pierce to Rodney Thomas II, Colts' 2022 Rookie Class Is Already Making A Big Impact

The Colts have already got major contributions from rookies like Alec Pierce, Jelani Woods and Rodney Thomas II, and will continue to lean on a number of first-year players during the 2022 season.

news

Practice Notebook: Why Colts Are Sticking With Bernhard Raimann At Left Tackle

Raimann made his first career start in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos, and head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday the Colts' plan is for the 2022 third-round pick to continue starting at left tackle going forward.

news

Practice Notebook: Jonathan Taylor Plans To Play vs. Broncos But Status Remains Undecided

Taylor sustained an ankle injury during the Colts' Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans and said Tuesday he's doing everything he can to get on the field Thursday night in Denver.

news

Practice Notebook: Alec Pierce Is Earning Matt Ryan's Trust Through 'DTA'

The 2022 second-round pick has seven catches on 13 targets for 141 yards over his last two games.

news

Practice Notebook: Shaquille Leonard, Colts Near Decision On Week 4 Status vs. Tennessee Titans

Leonard has missed the first three games of the 2022 season.

news

Practice Notebook: Colts 'Know What The Issues Are' As They Look To Improve Consistency, Communication With Pass Protection

Matt Ryan has been sacked 12 times through three games, a statistic the Colts feel is "uncharacteristic" but reversible with some fixes to their pass protection.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising