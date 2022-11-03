Practice Notebook: Jonathan Taylor On Ankle Rehab, Zack Moss On Whirlwind 48 Hours After Trade From Buffalo Bills

A few updates on Colts running backs from Thursday:
- Jonathan Taylor (ankle) did not participate in practice for the second consecutive day.
- Taylor said his ankle, which he tweaked in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders, is not as bad as it was prior to Week 5, the first game he's missed due to injury in his career.
- "I just gotta attack it," Taylor said. "There's a lot of tricks to the trade that you can do to try to speed the process up, but I just have to continue to attack it while I'm in the building, while I'm at home — that's the only thing I can do."
- We'll find out Friday afternoon, after the Colts' final practice of the week, if Taylor's will have a game status designation and what it will be (out/doubtful/questionable). On Thursday, Taylor said it was too early to know one way or another if he'll be ready to play Sunday against the New England Patriots.
- "I'm not sure yet," Taylor said. "It's still Thursday. Just attacking it every day. Every second counts, every second is critical as far as getting into rehab."
If Taylor isn't able to play on Sunday, the Colts will turn to a group of running backs including, Deon Jackson, Phillip Lindsay, D'Vonte Price, Jordan Wilkins and Zack Moss, the latter of whom was acquired in Tuesday's trade with the Bills that sent running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo.
- Moss was relaxing on his day off, playing NBA 2K online with some friends when he got a call about 30 minutes before the NFL trade deadline that he was being dealt from the Bills to the Colts.
- "3:30 you get a call and then 5am you're flying out to a whole different environment, different people and you're trying to figure out what do you pack, how much do you pack and everything like that," Moss said. "So it's been hectic.
- The experience of being traded is new to Moss, a 2020 third-round pick of the Bills.
- "It's our first time ever being in this situation," Moss said of his wife and him. "So we just try to lean on people that we know that've been through this situation and try to get some pointers and things like that. But the Colts have a great staff, they've done a great job helping us, me and my wife just try to get through this process pretty smoothly and try to get back to normal life."
Thursday's practice report: