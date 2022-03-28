Colts Hire John Fox As Senior Defensive Assistant

Fox brings four decades of coaching experience to the Colts' coaching staff. 

Mar 28, 2022 at 10:50 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

coach_hire-john_fox-1920x1080

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The Colts on Monday hired John Fox, who has 40 years of coaching experience, as senior defensive assistant.

Fox brings to Indianapolis 16 years of head coaching experience spent with the Carolina Panthers (2002-2010), Denver Broncos (2011-2014) and Chicago Bears (2015-2017). He also served as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders (1994-1995) and New York Giants (1997-2001), and had several stops in college and the NFL as a defensive backs coach dating back to the late 1970's.

Head coach Frank Reich said Monday at the NFL Annual Meeting he and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley interviewed several candidates with impressive resumes and decided Fox was the best fit for what they hope to accomplish with the coaching role.

"Really excited about John Fox, you know, bringing in a guy with his resume — what he's accomplished, the people who he's been with and coached with, the systems that he coached I think will be a great complement to this," Reich said. "Our goal with John coming in is not for him to bring his system to us, it's for him to come in and learn our system but then to contribute some of his experience and how it can fit with Gus' system and with our system."

Reich said the role of senior defensive assistant is one he "really wanted to hire," and likened Fox's position to the work Press Taylor did as a senior offensive assistant in 2021 (Taylor was hired as the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive coordinator earlier this year).

Fox will be tasked with not only helping Bradley continue to evolve his defense – which has grown plenty since the nascent days of the "Hawk 3" in Seattle – but to also put a seed of doubt into opposing offenses, Reich said. Reich pointed to Fox's experience coaching and deploying plenty of quarters coverages over his decades in the NFL.

"You're always looking to stay one step ahead," Reich said.

Fox began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at San Diego State, his alma mater, in 1978. From there, he served as a defensive backs coach at U.S. International (1979), Boise State (1980), Long Beach State (1981), Utah (1982), Kansas (1983), Iowa State (1984) and the USFL's Los Angeles Express (1985). He served as Pittsburgh's defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach from 1986-1988 before making the jump to the NFL as the Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive backs coach from 1989-1991. Fox joined the San Diego Chargers in 1992 as defensive backs coach before getting his first shot as defensive coordinator in 1994 with the Raiders.

Over his tenure as a defensive coordinator and head coach, Fox's defenses ranked in the NFL top 10 in points allowed 11 times, first in 1995 with the Raiders and last in 2017 with the Bears.

Related Content

news

Why Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Is 'Super Excited' About Matt Ryan

Reich mentioned Ryan's accuracy and history of game-winning drives when discussing his new quarterback on Monday. 
news

Why Second Contract 'Means Everything' To These Colts Players

Mo-Alie Cox, Brandon Facyson, Zaire Franklin, Tyquan Lewis and Matt Pryor all had the odds of making it to Year 5 in the NFL stacked against them at one point in their careers. This month, though, all five signed second contracts that will give them the opportunity to continue their careers in Indianapolis – and they all talked about what that meant to them. 
news

Women's History Month Spotlight: Colts Communications Coordinator Pam Humphrey 

Humphrey has worked for the Colts for three and a half decades and has had a role in – and front-row seat to – the organization's growth in Indianapolis. 
news

Top Takeaways: Matt Ryan's Introduction In Indianapolis, His Fit With The Colts And Impressions Of Frank Reich, Jonathan Taylor

The Colts introduced Matt Ryan as their new starting quarterback on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Here's everything we learned about why Ryan wound up with the Colts, how he fits in Frank Reich's offense, who he is as a player and what might be next for his new team in the coming weeks. 
news

TUNE IN: Matt Ryan Introductory Press Conference @ 3 P.M.

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, Colts Facebook and Twitter
news

Why Yannick Ngakoue Sees Himself Flourishing With Colts – And In Reunion With Gus Bradley

Ngakoue had 10 sacks with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 and is one of three players to have eight or more sacks in each of the last six seasons. 
news

Colts Have 7 Picks In 2022 NFL Draft

Here's a look at what picks the Colts have in the 2022 NFL Draft after the NFL awarded compensatory selections and the team completed its trades with the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons. 
news

Colts Acquire Draft Picks From Washington Commanders In Exchange For Quarterback Carson Wentz

The Colts traded Wentz, a 2022 second-round pick and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Commanders for Washington's 2022 second-round pick, 2022 third-round pick and a conditional 2023 third-round pick. 
news

Colts Hire Reggie Wayne As Wide Receivers Coach

Wayne, a 2018 inductee into the Colts ring of honor, caught 1,070 passes for 14,345 yards in his 14 seasons in Indianapolis. 
news

Colts Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

The Colts hired eight new coaches over the last few weeks: Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, offensive quality control coach Brian Bratton, assistant linebackers coach Cato June, defensive backs coach Ron Milus, assistant defensive backs coach Mike Mitchell, defensive line coach Nate Ollie, linebackers coach Richard Smith and wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne. 
news

Women's History Month Spotlight: Colts Scouting Assistant Kasia Omilian

"The female community is very important to me and being a part of that is important to me and being in a room full of scouts is important to me to say no, she can do it too. So for anyone coming after me, there's no hesitation."
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising