Colts Elevate C Joey Hunt To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated center Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday’s game against Houston. Indianapolis’ active roster is now at 53 players.

Dec 19, 2020 at 11:41 AM
Colts Communications
Hunt, 6-2, 299 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 6, 2020. He has played in 35 career games (11 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020) and Seattle Seahawks (2016-19). Hunt has also seen action in five postseason contests (two starts). He was originally selected by the Seahawks in the sixth round (215th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

