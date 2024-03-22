Colts sign free agent quarterback Joe Flacco

The Browns signed Flacco to their practice squad in late November after cycling through quarterbacks throughout the season with starter Deshaun Watson on injured reserve. He threw for at least 250 years in all six of his regular season and postseason starts, and went over 300 yards in his final five starts for Cleveland. Two of Flacco's 10 highest single-game yard totals of his career came with the Browns (374 yards vs. Chicago, 368 yards vs. Houston).

Flacco's 7.9 yards per attempt average in 2023 was the highest of his career (minimum 100 attempts).

Prior to Cleveland, Flacco spent time with the New York Jets (2020, 2021-2022), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Denver Broncos (2019) and Baltimore Ravens (2008-2018). While he didn't appear in a game for the Eagles, he overlapped there with current Colts head coach Shane Steichen, who was Philadelphia's offensive coordinator, and Colts passing game coordinator Alex Tanney, who was an offensive quality control coach with the Eagles. Current Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter was also a consultant with the Eagles in 2021.

Flacco threw for at least 3,600 yards every year from 2009-2014, and set a career high in 2016 with 4,317 yards. He's started 16 postseason contests in his career, including a 287-yard, three-touchdown torching of the San Francisco 49ers to push Baltimore to a win in Super Bowl XLVII.