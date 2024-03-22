 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Colts sign free agent quarterback Joe Flacco

Flacco, a 16-year veteran, won AP Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2023 after leading the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs. 

Mar 22, 2024
JJ Stankevitz

24-social-signed-16x9-Flacco

The Colts on Friday signed free agent quarterback Joe Flacco, pairing the 39-year-old, 16-year NFL veteran with the 21-year-old Anthony Richardson for the 2024 season.

Flacco earned AP Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2023 with the Cleveland Browns, who he quarterbacked to a 4-1 record and AFC wild card berth as a starter. In those five games, Flacco completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 1,616 yards with 13 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a passer rating of 90.2.

The Browns signed Flacco to their practice squad in late November after cycling through quarterbacks throughout the season with starter Deshaun Watson on injured reserve. He threw for at least 250 years in all six of his regular season and postseason starts, and went over 300 yards in his final five starts for Cleveland. Two of Flacco's 10 highest single-game yard totals of his career came with the Browns (374 yards vs. Chicago, 368 yards vs. Houston).

Flacco's 7.9 yards per attempt average in 2023 was the highest of his career (minimum 100 attempts).

Prior to Cleveland, Flacco spent time with the New York Jets (2020, 2021-2022), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Denver Broncos (2019) and Baltimore Ravens (2008-2018). While he didn't appear in a game for the Eagles, he overlapped there with current Colts head coach Shane Steichen, who was Philadelphia's offensive coordinator, and Colts passing game coordinator Alex Tanney, who was an offensive quality control coach with the Eagles. Current Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter was also a consultant with the Eagles in 2021.

Flacco threw for at least 3,600 yards every year from 2009-2014, and set a career high in 2016 with 4,317 yards. He's started 16 postseason contests in his career, including a 287-yard, three-touchdown torching of the San Francisco 49ers to push Baltimore to a win in Super Bowl XLVII.

The Ravens initially selected Flacco out of the University of Delaware with the 18th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. Flacco was born about four months prior to Steichen; Richardson was six years old when his new teammate made his NFL debut in 2008. Flacco also overlapped for two years at the University of Pittsburgh – where he spent the first two years of his college career before transferring to Delaware – with current Colts defensive line coach Charlie Partridge.

Joe Flacco: 2024 Free agent signing

View photos of QB Joe Flacco who signed with the Colts in free agency.

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco celebrates after a touchdown during the team's NFL wild-card playoff football game, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. Flacco, who came off the couch to lead Cleveland to the playoffs, won the AP Comeback Player of the Year at the NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 8. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco celebrates after a touchdown during the team's NFL wild-card playoff football game, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. Flacco, who came off the couch to lead Cleveland to the playoffs, won the AP Comeback Player of the Year at the NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 8. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

* FILE * In this Sept. 7, 2008, file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco drops back to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game in Baltimore. Flacco has thrown 112 consecutive passes without an interception and the Ravens have scored at least 27 points in four straight games. (AP Photo/Nick Wass,file)
FILE In this Sept. 7, 2008, file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco drops back to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game in Baltimore. Flacco has thrown 112 consecutive passes without an interception and the Ravens have scored at least 27 points in four straight games. (AP Photo/Nick Wass,file)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) scores a second-half touchdown after Miami Dolphins defensive end Vonnie Holliday, lower right, missed the tackle during their Sunday, Jan. 4, 2009, NFL playoff football game in Miami. The Ravens won 27-9. (AP Photo/J. Pat Carter)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) scores a second-half touchdown after Miami Dolphins defensive end Vonnie Holliday, lower right, missed the tackle during their Sunday, Jan. 4, 2009, NFL playoff football game in Miami. The Ravens won 27-9. (AP Photo/J. Pat Carter)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco speaks after winning the NFL football Rookie of the Year award at a news conference Thursday, Jan. 29, 2009, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco speaks after winning the NFL football Rookie of the Year award at a news conference Thursday, Jan. 29, 2009, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco runs with the ball during the NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2009 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco runs with the ball during the NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2009 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco prepares to hand off the ball during the second half of an NFL football game between the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2009, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 20-17 in overtime. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco prepares to hand off the ball during the second half of an NFL football game between the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2009, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 20-17 in overtime. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco celebrates after teammate Willis McGahee scored on a 25-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter of an NFL AFC wild card football playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 9, 2011, in Kansas City, Mo. The Ravens defeated the Chiefs 30-7. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco celebrates after teammate Willis McGahee scored on a 25-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter of an NFL AFC wild card football playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 9, 2011, in Kansas City, Mo. The Ravens defeated the Chiefs 30-7. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, left, and wide receiver Derrick Mason celebrate after Ravens running back Willis McGahee, not pictured, scored on a 25-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter of an NFL AFC wild card football playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 9, 2011, in Kansas City, Mo. The Ravens defeated the Chiefs 30-7. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, left, and wide receiver Derrick Mason celebrate after Ravens running back Willis McGahee, not pictured, scored on a 25-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter of an NFL AFC wild card football playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 9, 2011, in Kansas City, Mo. The Ravens defeated the Chiefs 30-7. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco pumps his fist after running back Ricky Williams scored a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco pumps his fist after running back Ricky Williams scored a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) reacts to a 13-yard touchdown pass caught by wide receiver Anquan Boldin (81) against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2013, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) reacts to a 13-yard touchdown pass caught by wide receiver Anquan Boldin (81) against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2013, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2013 file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans. Flacco was the Super Bowl MVP and the NFL's highest-paid quarterback just a few years ago. After injuries shortened his last two seasons, Flacco is now in New York with a new role: as a backup to Sam Darnold. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2013 file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans. Flacco was the Super Bowl MVP and the NFL's highest-paid quarterback just a few years ago. After injuries shortened his last two seasons, Flacco is now in New York with a new role: as a backup to Sam Darnold. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) is just short of a touchdown as he is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) and other defenders during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 26-6. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) is just short of a touchdown as he is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) and other defenders during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 26-6. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco reacts after wide receiver Torrey Smith scored a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco reacts after wide receiver Torrey Smith scored a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco runs for a 7-yard touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco runs for a 7-yard touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) takes part in drills during the opening day of the team's NFL football training camp Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) takes part in drills during the opening day of the team's NFL football training camp Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco hands off to running back Royce Freeman, right, during the first half of the team's NFL football preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. "Joe is the perfect fit for us," said Broncos general manager John Elway, who sent the Ravens a fourth-round pick for Flacco, who's making $18.5 million this season. "He's played in a lot of big games, he has a lot of good football left in him." (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco hands off to running back Royce Freeman, right, during the first half of the team's NFL football preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. "Joe is the perfect fit for us," said Broncos general manager John Elway, who sent the Ravens a fourth-round pick for Flacco, who's making $18.5 million this season. "He's played in a lot of big games, he has a lot of good football left in him." (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco looks smiles during an NFL preseason football game between the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco looks smiles during an NFL preseason football game between the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) reacts to a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) reacts to a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during pregame warmups before an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during pregame warmups before an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) lines up for the snap during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) lines up for the snap during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco passes during an NFL football game, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. Flacco is heading to the Indianapolis Colts after agreeing on a one-year deal for $4.5 million guaranteed, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press on Wednesday, March 12, 2024. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn't been finalized. Flacco's deal is worth up to $8.7 million with incentives. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco passes during an NFL football game, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. Flacco is heading to the Indianapolis Colts after agreeing on a one-year deal for $4.5 million guaranteed, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press on Wednesday, March 12, 2024. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn't been finalized. Flacco's deal is worth up to $8.7 million with incentives. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

