Colts' RB Jonathan Taylor, LB Shaquille Leonard To Be Honored Among NFL's Top 20 Players

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and linebacker Shaquille Leonard will be recognized as being among the NFL's best players when the final 20 members of NFL Network's Top 100 Players for 2022 are released Sunday night.

Taylor and Leonard certainly earned their spots atop the annual Top 100 Players ranking, which is voted on by their peers in the NFL. Both were named first-team AP All-Pros in 2021; Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards while Leonard became the first player in NFL history to have eight forced fumbles and four interceptions in a single season.

The Colts will be one of four teams to have multiple players in the top 20, joining the San Francisco 49ers (Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams), Kansas City Chiefs (Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes) and Los Angeles Rams (Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey).