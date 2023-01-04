Jim Irsay, Colts Donate $25,003 To Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation GoFundMe

As of Wednesday afternoon, the donation is the biggest to the fundraiser. 

Jan 04, 2023 at 02:49 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Damar Hamlin Bills Stadium

Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday donated $25,003 to Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe supporting his Chasing M's Foundation.

The three in the donation is for Hamlin's number.

Hamlin, the 24-year-old Bills safety, suffered a cardiac arrest during Buffalo's Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin remains in critical condition in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin's GoFundMe was created in 2020 – five months before he was drafted – to purchase toys for kids in need during the holiday season. In the GoFundMe, Hamlin wrote:

"As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M's Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive.

This campaign gives you the opportunity to contribute to our first initiative and positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic."

The fundraiser resurfaced on Monday night and has raised over $6.5 million, as people from around the globe not only learned of Hamlin's condition, but of his story and the kind of person he is. Colts rookie safety Rodney Thomas II is extremely close with Hamlin – they were high school teammates and talk to each other every day.

And Thomas, who this week visited Hamlin and his family at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, said he can't wait for Hamlin's reaction to the outpouring of support on his behalf.

"You see what's going on, everybody's behind him," Thomas said. "And when he walks out of there and he sees the support he has, it's going to be a real special day."

You can join Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts in contributing to Hamlin's fundraiser here.

