Jim Irsay, Colts Donate $25,003 To Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation GoFundMe

Hamlin's GoFundMe was created in 2020 – five months before he was drafted – to purchase toys for kids in need during the holiday season. In the GoFundMe, Hamlin wrote:

"As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M's Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive.

This campaign gives you the opportunity to contribute to our first initiative and positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic."

The fundraiser resurfaced on Monday night and has raised over $6.5 million, as people from around the globe not only learned of Hamlin's condition, but of his story and the kind of person he is. Colts rookie safety Rodney Thomas II is extremely close with Hamlin – they were high school teammates and talk to each other every day.

And Thomas, who this week visited Hamlin and his family at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, said he can't wait for Hamlin's reaction to the outpouring of support on his behalf.

"You see what's going on, everybody's behind him," Thomas said. "And when he walks out of there and he sees the support he has, it's going to be a real special day."