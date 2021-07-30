Jim Irsay, Colts Seeking 'Breakthrough Moment' In 2021

One thing Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay highlighted in a sit down interview with Larra Overton -- which you can watch in the video above -- is looking for that one game where everything comes together for the Colts ride to a championship.

Irsay talked about the AFC Championship on Jan. 21, 2007, in which the Colts fell behind the Patriots 21-6 at halftime but stormed back to win and advance to Super Bowl XLI, where they defeated the Chicago Bears to bring Lombardi Trophy to Indianapolis.

Here's what Irsay had to say:

"Chris Ballard addressed the team after I did and he really hit on a key note about competitive NFL football and greatness and becoming a champion," Irsay said. "He talked about, which is so true, you have to have your defining moment when you break through. We had it against the Patriots in the championship game here down 21-6, it looked like oh no, here we go again. But no. Tony Dungy led us, we broke through, the rest is history.

"And we don't know when that moment's going to come. It could come against Seattle in the opener, it could come later in the season against the Titans, it could come again against the Patriots. You don't know at what point in that season, including the playoffs, where you have to break through and really re-define yourself not just as a good football team but as a great football team and as a championship football team. Because there's only one standing of 32.

"It's going to be interesting, but as Chris Ballard mentioned which is so true, is we bring in the type of character players, the type of players that we believe in that flashpoint moment of difficulty, of adversity, of really competitive fire that they're going to be the ones that have the mental toughness to break through. And that's really what it comes down to.

"If you talk to Navy Seals and Navy Seal commanders, or even soldiers who couldn't succeed as a Navy Seal, they all say the same thing, it's mental. Physically I had all this skill, I could do this and do that, but I wasn't able to mentally get to that point and break through because that is really where the big challenge lies. And that's where coach Reich does such a great job and Chris Ballard does in trying to get our players and our leaders like DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson and others to get us ready to get up to that level as a team where we can really have our breakthrough moment this year, hopefully."