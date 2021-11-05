LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Jets Week 9

See all the action on Thursday Night Football as the Indianapolis Colts host the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Month For October
Taylor rushed for 478 yards and had seven total touchdowns in five October games.
5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Jets, Week 9
Get inside Thursday's primetime game at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Jets with a look at Jonathan Taylor, the Colts' defense and the Mike White-led New York offense.
Colts Rule Out WR T.Y. Hilton, S Khari Willis For Thursday Night Football Vs. New York Jets
Left guard Quenton Nelson is also questionable with a toe injury.
Colts Mailbag: Frank Reich's Fourth Down Decision, Mike Strachan's Status
The Colts host the New York Jets in primetime on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium to kick off Week 9. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag.
Daily Notebook: Colts' Excitement Building Ahead Of First Primetime Game At Lucas Oil Stadium In 4 Years
The Colts last played at Lucas Oil Stadium in primetime back in 2017. That drought will end Thursday night when the Jets come to town for Thursday Night Football.
Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 9 Game vs. New York Jets
The Colts released their Week 9 unofficial depth chart ahead of Thursday's primetime matchup against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
Colts Daily Notebook: T.Y. Hilton Out For Jets Game, Tyquan Lewis Out For Season With Knee Injury
Hilton suffered a concussion against the Titans on Sunday while Lewis was injured after intercepting a pass in the Colts' 34-31 overtime loss.
Colts Elevate S Josh Jones, RB Deon Jackson To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Place DE Tyquan Lewis On Injured Reserve, Release QB Brett Hundley
Jones, a 2017 second round pick, was signed to the Colts practice squad on Oct. 20.
5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Titans, Week 8
The Colts fell to the Tennessee Titans, 34-31, in overtime in Week 8. Get inside the Colts' loss with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned.
Colts Own Mistakes In Loss To Titans, Emphasize Quick Turnaround Ahead Of Primetime Thursday Matchup Vs. Jets
As the Colts digested their 34-31 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, they did so knowing the loss needs to — and will be — quickly flushed ahead of Thursday night's primetime home game against the New York Jets.